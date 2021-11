Syracuse fell 89-68 to #19 Auburn in the Orange's last game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Here are my five takeaways from the game. Auburn has one of the most talented and longest front courts in college basketball. Walker Kessler is a 7-1 center with a tremendously high ceiling. Jesse Edwards, one of the bright spots in the loss, dominated that matchup. Kessler played just 15 minutes, picking up four fouls as he attempted to defend Edwards. Edwards finished with 17 points and six rebounds. He was the best player on the floor for Syracuse in the last two games. If he keeps this up, he will be the ACC's Most Improved Player and it will be the best season by a Syracuse center since Rakeem Christmas.

