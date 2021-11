What does the New Orleans Saints playoff picture look like after the black and gold have dropped four straight games? Well, it’s not good, as one would suspect. At one point, the Saints had a pretty firm grasp on the No. 6 seed in the playoffs and continued to hold onto it after a loss to the Titans. Unfortunately, they’ve continued to spiral out of control from there, dropping to the No. 7 seed last week and now on the outside looking in altogether.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO