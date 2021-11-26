ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Texas defense shuts down Kansas State, stops six-game skid on Roschon Johnson's career day

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since early October, the Longhorns were smiling on Friday. They were happy. Mostly, they looked relieved. This season has been a hard slog. Losing six straight will take the starch out of anybody. Friday’s 22-17 win over Kansas State was most likely the final game...

Houston Chronicle

Roschon Johnson takes over as UT’s No. 1 running back

AUSTIN — The move to running back was supposed to be temporary. After all, the All-American Port Neches-Groves quarterback didn’t come to Texas to play in the backfield, but to one day operate the entire offense. So then-freshman Roschon Johnson spent a few weeks at running back, just until the...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Roschon Johnson carries the load in Texas' 22-17 win

In the waning moments of Texas’ loss at West Virginia, quarterbacks Casey Thompson and Hudson Card both sustained or aggravated injuries. Thompson was forced to play through his, but the thumb remained an issue. Card suffered a high ankle sprain and missed Friday’s game versus Kansas State. [Subscribe to Inside...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Johnson, Dicker lead Texas past Kansas State 22-17

Roschon Johnson came to Texas as a quarterback, converted quickly to running back, and under difficult circumstances he worked at both positions on Friday. Johnson, a junior, ran for a career-best 179 yards, Cameron Dicker kicked three field goals, and Texas summoned some critical stops on defense to beat Kansas State 22-17.
KANSAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Texas beats Kansas State in finale, halts losing streak at 6 games

AUSTIN – On Friday, for the first time in nearly two months, Texas beat another football team. The day was grey and chilly, the fans scattered around Royal-Memorial Stadium a bit heavy-eyed for this 11 a.m. post-Thanksgiving kickoff. Their lethargy seemed to trickle down to the field at times, poisoning a few Longhorns who seemed more interested in just putting this whole season-long fiasco behind them.
KANSAS STATE
hookem.com

How the Texas Longhorns graded out in their win over Kansas State

How Texas graded out in Friday's 22-17 win over Kansas State:. Quarterback, pass rush, offensive line depth, injury: Plenty of issues ahead for Texas Longhorns. Bohls:Sarkisian says next year's Texas quarterback position is up for grabs. Bohls: Eventual Big 12 champion might have a long-shot chance at a CFP berth.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Longhorns Extra Points: Roschon Johnson’s wildcat success saves the day

AUSTIN – During the team’s flight back from West Virginia last Saturday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian began tinkering with the possibility of unleashing running back Roschon Johnson in the wildcat offense. It was an idea borne of necessity. Not long before Sarkisian settled into his plane seat, he’d watched the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

What to take away from Texas' gritty win over Kansas State to snap a six-game skid

AUSTIN, Texas — With Casey Thompson’s ailing thumb subject to letting him down in the cold weather, Hudson Card’s injured ankle relegating him to the bench and DeMarvion Overshown’s lingering foot injury forcing both of the defense’s starting linebackers (Luke Brockermeyer suffered a knee injury in practice earlier in the week) to watch Friday’s 22-17 win over Kansas State from afar, Texas needed exactly what it got from Roschon Johnson to finish an incredibly disappointing season on a high note. While establishing career-high marks for single-game rushing attempts (31) yards (179), Johnson helped the Longhorns stay ahead of the chains (8-for-16 on third down with an average to-go distance of 5.1 yards) with Pete Kwiatkowski’s much-maligned defense pitching a second-half shutout en route to a victory that allows Texas (5-7, 3-6 Big 12) to avoid the program’s worst single-season winning percentage since 1956.
KANSAS STATE
