Texas defense shuts down Kansas State, stops six-game skid on Roschon Johnson's career day

AUSTIN, Texas — With Casey Thompson’s ailing thumb subject to letting him down in the cold weather, Hudson Card’s injured ankle relegating him to the bench and DeMarvion Overshown’s lingering foot injury forcing both of the defense’s starting linebackers (Luke Brockermeyer suffered a knee injury in practice earlier in the week) to watch Friday’s 22-17 win over Kansas State from afar, Texas needed exactly what it got from Roschon Johnson to finish an incredibly disappointing season on a high note. While establishing career-high marks for single-game rushing attempts (31) yards (179), Johnson helped the Longhorns stay ahead of the chains (8-for-16 on third down with an average to-go distance of 5.1 yards) with Pete Kwiatkowski’s much-maligned defense pitching a second-half shutout en route to a victory that allows Texas (5-7, 3-6 Big 12) to avoid the program’s worst single-season winning percentage since 1956.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO