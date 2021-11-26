ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

'Historical beatdown of epic proportion': Best chirps, one-liners, and more from The Match

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nn3Qr_0d7ecX4H00

It was a, well, interesting afternoon in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the fifth installment of The Match, this time a battle between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

The two PGA Tour superstars have been in an off-course beef for the better part of the last several years, and their feud culminated at the Wynn Golf Club in the heart of Sin City.

For all the build-up, all the speculation, the man who had missed two cuts in a row on the PGA Tour put on a clinic.

Koepka took down DeChambeau, 4 and 3.

You could argue the best part of the telecast was actually the guys in the booth, as the conversations between Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson were fantastic.

Throughout the short match, there were a few chirps that stood out among the rest — starting with the Lefty’s opinion about what happened to the Europeans at Whistling Straits a few months ago.

"Historical beatdown of epic proportion."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rz7v_0d7ecX4H00
Team USA players pose for pictures on the 18th fairway during day three singles rounds for the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Mickelson didn’t hold back on his thoughts about the 2020 Ryder Cup.

To be fair, the 43rd playing of the bi-annual United States vs. Europe dual wasn’t very close. The Americans dominated, winning on Sunday afternoon by a score of 19-9.

So, Lefty, I guess you’re spot on.

"That's good"

It didn’t take long for Koepka to get a nice chirp in on DeChambeau. Brooks took his first lead of the day after making a nice birdie putt on the second hole. Even though that putt won the hole, Bryson had a five-footer for par.

On the meaningless attempt, Koepka said he could have it.

“Brys, that’s good.”

"Any questions?"

Koepka stuck it to just outside 10 feet on the par-3 6th, which resulted in 500,000 meals being donated under his name (due to winning the closest to the pin contest on that hole).

DeChambeau missed his birdie bid, which was inside 15 feet from underneath the hole, opening the door for the four-time major champion to extend his lead.

He walked in the putt to go 3 up.

“Any questions?” Koepka quipped.

"No, no — I'm good"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25x6zh_0d7ecX4H00
Brooks Koepka plays his shot from the eighth tee during Capital One’s The Match V: Bryson v Brooks at Wynn Golf Course on November 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Match)

Just before sealing the deal on his win, Koepka was asked by the guys in the booth if he wants to play with DeChambeau more often because he played so well today.

“No, no — I’m good.”

The answer was expected. It was still very, very funny to hear on national television as the Winged Foot champ stood just 10 feet away.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BURNED by his own sister after Tiger Woods tweet

Phil Mickelson has been shut down by his own sister Tina following his most recent tweet to Tiger Woods. Mickelson tweeted a message about his arch rival Woods upon seeing the 15-time major champion take to Twitter at the weekend with a video of his golf swing. Woods' video went...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

NEW SIGHTING: Tiger Woods WALKS WITH LIMP but places full weight on his legs

Tiger Woods has pleasingly been spotted walking again without the need of crutches, but he does still appear to have a noticeable limp. Woods, 45, has been recovering from leg injuries sustained during his horror car accident in Los Angeles in February earlier this year. A new video and images...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Nevada State
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods is "winning another major" admits Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac tweeted her approval of Tiger Woods' latest swing video by claiming the PGA Tour star "is winning another major." Spiranac, the social media sensation with more followers on Instagram than Woods himself, was one of a number of golfers to react to the 15-time major champion's new post.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Charles Barkley
BET

Tiger Woods Posts A Video Of Golfing For The First Time Since Car Crash

Tiger Woods is on the mend. The golf legend posted a video of him swinging for the first time since the near-fatal car accident. On Nov. 21, the 45-year-old wrote on his official Twitter account, “Making progress.” See the video below of him swinging at golf balls:. Back on Feb....
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2021 Hero World Challenge odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions

After a week off during Thanksgiving, many of the tour’s top players will head to the Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge this week. It’s a limited field with just 20 players teeing it up at Albany Golf Club. The tournament will get underway Thursday and feature 72 holes of stroke play with no cut. Below, we look at the 2021 Hero World Challenge odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Epic#Golf Club#The Pga Tour#Lefty#Europeans#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hollywood Reporter

Tiger Woods Says His Full-Time Pro Golf Days Are Over After Car Crash: “I Accept It”

Tiger Woods has made peace with the fact that his days as a full-time pro golfer are done following a horrific car crash earlier this year. In his first interview since the incident that he granted to Golf Digest, the iconic athlete addressed his future in the sport that he helped reshape with his prowess. “I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day, never full-time ever again, but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did,” Woods told interviewer Henni Koyack via Zoom from his South Florida home. “It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And...
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy