'Historical beatdown of epic proportion': Best chirps, one-liners, and more from The Match

It was a, well, interesting afternoon in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the fifth installment of The Match, this time a battle between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

The two PGA Tour superstars have been in an off-course beef for the better part of the last several years, and their feud culminated at the Wynn Golf Club in the heart of Sin City.

For all the build-up, all the speculation, the man who had missed two cuts in a row on the PGA Tour put on a clinic.

Koepka took down DeChambeau, 4 and 3.

You could argue the best part of the telecast was actually the guys in the booth, as the conversations between Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson were fantastic.

Throughout the short match, there were a few chirps that stood out among the rest — starting with the Lefty’s opinion about what happened to the Europeans at Whistling Straits a few months ago.

"Historical beatdown of epic proportion."

Team USA players pose for pictures on the 18th fairway during day three singles rounds for the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Mickelson didn’t hold back on his thoughts about the 2020 Ryder Cup.

To be fair, the 43rd playing of the bi-annual United States vs. Europe dual wasn’t very close. The Americans dominated, winning on Sunday afternoon by a score of 19-9.

So, Lefty, I guess you’re spot on.

"That's good"

It didn’t take long for Koepka to get a nice chirp in on DeChambeau. Brooks took his first lead of the day after making a nice birdie putt on the second hole. Even though that putt won the hole, Bryson had a five-footer for par.

On the meaningless attempt, Koepka said he could have it.

“Brys, that’s good.”

"Any questions?"

Koepka stuck it to just outside 10 feet on the par-3 6th, which resulted in 500,000 meals being donated under his name (due to winning the closest to the pin contest on that hole).

DeChambeau missed his birdie bid, which was inside 15 feet from underneath the hole, opening the door for the four-time major champion to extend his lead.

He walked in the putt to go 3 up.

“Any questions?” Koepka quipped.

"No, no — I'm good"

Brooks Koepka plays his shot from the eighth tee during Capital One’s The Match V: Bryson v Brooks at Wynn Golf Course on November 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Match)

Just before sealing the deal on his win, Koepka was asked by the guys in the booth if he wants to play with DeChambeau more often because he played so well today.

“No, no — I’m good.”

The answer was expected. It was still very, very funny to hear on national television as the Winged Foot champ stood just 10 feet away.