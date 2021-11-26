Cold, windy weekend set for Connecticut; some showers possible Sunday

CNN says it will conduct a "thorough review" of documents showing the role prime-time anchor Chris Cuomo played in advising his brother Andrew, the former governor of New York, as the Democrat defended himself from accusations of sexual misconduct. News of the internal review came hours after the New York...
In opening statements Monday, prosecutors described Ghislaine Maxwell at her trial as a longtime associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. They accused her of being Epstein's "lady of the house" who set up teenage girls for him to sexually abuse. The defense denies those allegations and argues she is...
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran struck a hard line Tuesday after just one day of restarted talks in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal, suggesting everything discussed in previous rounds of diplomacy could be renegotiated. Speaking to Iranian state television, Ali Bagheri, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, referred to everything discussed...
The House is grappling with yet another fight between a far-right Republican and a member of the progressive “squad” — this time Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). The war of words between the two lawmakers escalated on Monday when they clashed in a heated phone call over...
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday will lay out the case for reversing the precedent set by Roe v. Wade on the eve of Supreme Court arguments over a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In remarks at the National Press Club, obtained in advance...
The White House Coronavirus Response Team is holding a briefing on the latest developments in the Biden administration's response to COVID-19, days after the new Omicron variant was designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization. The variant has an unusual combination of mutations that may enable it...
Pennsylvania prosecutors asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to overturn a ruling that reversed Bill Cosby's conviction for sexual assault. Cosby had served more than two years of a 10-year sentence when the state's highest court tossed the conviction in June, saying it agreed with former prosecutor Bruce Castor that a promise from his office prevented Cosby from being charged in the case.
A federal court on Monday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers at hospitals that receive federal funding. The ruling by a Missouri-based federal judge applies to health care employees in the 10 states that sued to block the administration’s Nov. 5 rule. Those states are Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Testimony is expected to begin Tuesday in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett nearly three years after he was accused of lying to Chicago police when he claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack. CBS Chicago is told a Chicago police officer will be taking the stand.
