ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Cold, windy weekend set for Connecticut; some showers possible Sunday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday will be breezy but sunny. Highs will be...

longisland.news12.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? A look at her life and history

In opening statements Monday, prosecutors described Ghislaine Maxwell at her trial as a longtime associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. They accused her of being Epstein's "lady of the house" who set up teenage girls for him to sexually abuse. The defense denies those allegations and argues she is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Iran strikes hard line as talks over nuclear deal resume

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran struck a hard line Tuesday after just one day of restarted talks in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal, suggesting everything discussed in previous rounds of diplomacy could be renegotiated. Speaking to Iranian state television, Ali Bagheri, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, referred to everything discussed...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Hill

Boebert and Omar fight leaves GOP scrambling

The House is grappling with yet another fight between a far-right Republican and a member of the progressive “squad” — this time Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). The war of words between the two lawmakers escalated on Monday when they clashed in a heated phone call over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Bill Cosby prosecutors ask Supreme Court to revive case after ruling that freed him

Pennsylvania prosecutors asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to overturn a ruling that reversed Bill Cosby's conviction for sexual assault. Cosby had served more than two years of a 10-year sentence when the state's highest court tossed the conviction in June, saying it agreed with former prosecutor Bruce Castor that a promise from his office prevented Cosby from being charged in the case.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold
The Hill

Judge halts Biden vaccine mandate for health workers in 10 states

A federal court on Monday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers at hospitals that receive federal funding. The ruling by a Missouri-based federal judge applies to health care employees in the 10 states that sued to block the administration’s Nov. 5 rule. Those states are Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy