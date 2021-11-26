ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Buying an Xbox Series S on Black Friday? This is the ideal companion

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it. Learn more. The Xbox Series S is a brilliant little console, offering next-gen gaming at an affordable price and in a cute packaging. And with the ongoing Xbox Series X stock shortages, if you...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
gamingideology.com

GAME PS5 Restock: Start Date and Time for the Next PlayStation 5 Stock Release

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. PS5 stock may become available to purchase from GAME in the coming days. The major UK retailer – which was one of the best places to buy a PlayStation 5 in 2021 – updated its PS5 page online ahead of Black Friday, giving stock hunters an idea of ​​when the next replenishment could be. And according to the ever-trustworthy @PS5StockAlertUK stock tracking account, it looks like the next PS5 replenishment to GAME could be scheduled for Tuesday, November 30, between 9am and 11:30am.
VIDEO GAMES
crossroadstoday.com

Black Friday Sales: Where to Find the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch

Two of this season’s hottest holiday gifts — the Sony Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series X — have been nearly impossible to find in stock online and in stores. Another incredibly popular video game console, the Nintendo Switch, has periodically been sold out as well. Black Friday sales coming...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Black Friday#Ssd#Amazon#Game Pass#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Gamespot

Best Black Friday Xbox Deals So Far: Xbox Series X Restocks, Games, Accessories, And More

With Black Friday right around the corner, it's almost time for the annual avalanche of gaming deals. If you're an Xbox fan, we've rounded up the best Xbox Series X and Xbox One Black Friday deals. As always, there will be a plethora of deals on games--both first- and third-party--during Black Friday. You can also expect nice discounts on accessories like controllers and headsets. We expect the best bargain will be Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions (already a bargain at full price), which are typically on sale for steep discounts during Black Friday weekend. And if you're still looking for an Xbox Series X or Series S, major retailers will have the consoles in stock starting next week.
MLB
Gamespot

Xbox Series X Restock Tracker: Check Black Friday Stock At Walmart, Best Buy, And More

It will be a challenge to get an Xbox Series X or Series S to put under the tree this year. However, we are here to give you the best chance you can possibly have, whether it's for you or a loved one. Ever since launching roughly a year ago, both the Series X and Series S have been quite difficult to find. Retailers don't have them readily available on shelves and online restocks tend to sell out in minutes. It probably won't get much easier to buy a Series X or Series S in the coming months due to increased demand during the holiday season. That said, it's not uncommon to see multiple Xbox Series X and Series S restocks each week at retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and the Microsoft Store.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Series X Restock Tracker: Inventory Updates Ahead Of Black Friday

If you're looking to buy an Xbox Series X or Series S this holiday season, you have your work cut out for you. However, we are here to give you the best chance you can possibly have, whether it's for you or a loved one. Ever since launching roughly a year ago, both the Series X and Series S have been quite difficult to find. Retailers don't have them readily available on shelves and online restocks tend to sell out in minutes. It probably won't get much easier to buy a Series X or Series S in the coming months due to increased demand during the holiday season. That said, it's not uncommon to see multiple Xbox Series X and Series S restocks each week at retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and the Microsoft Store. Last week alone we saw two separate restocks at Walmart (following three the previous week), all of which were announced ahead of time. Still, the restocks sold out extremely fast. As we start the week, we've seen multiple restocks on the Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X, which launched this alongside Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Here's How to Buy a Xbox Series X At Walmart On November 22nd

We are getting into crunch time with regard to buying the Xbox Series X or Series X in time for the holiday season. There have been many restocks since the console launched last year, but inventory doesn't last long. Demand will be even stronger in November and December, and there will probably be fewer consoles to go around. That said, you need to take advantage of opportunities when they become available, and we're here to help with that.
RETAIL
PC Gamer

The Xbox Elite Series 2 is the best controller around and is cheaper than ever this Black Friday season

The best PC controller is now cheaper this Black Friday than its ever been before. Okay, the Xbox Elite Series 2, now with $40 off, is mostly designed for the ol' console player, but it's still the finest example of joypaddery that you can plumb into your gaming PC. The standard Xbox controller has a great design, but the original Elite and this upgraded Series 2 version, took that and pushed it even further.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

PS5 UK Restock: Will there be a Black Friday PlayStation 5 stock drop?

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. November has been a solid month for PlayStation 5 replenishments as retailers try to meet their holiday sales targets. Over the past few weeks, PS5 stock drops have occurred at GAME,...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Buy The Xbox Series S & Get Freebies For Rocket League & Fortnite

The Xbox Series X may be a challenge to get still, but the Xbox Series S is more widely available and Microsoft has a great deal on it at the moment. This is a Black Friday bundle deal, so you get the Xbox Series S for its normal price of $299. But it does come with some freebies.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Save £35 on the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S from Amazon UK this Black Friday weekend

As games get bigger in the latest console generation, storage expansion has never been more important. But as they also take advantage of the latest high-speed SSD technology, these options are also the most expensive. Fortunately, there have been some great deals this Black Friday weekend, and if you own an Xbox Series X/S then it's even simpler as it only has one proprietary expansion option manufactured by Seagate. And right now, the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion SSD Card is down to just £184.99 from Amazon UK, saving you £35 from its usual £219.99 RRP.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Riders Republic is only $25 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in steep Black Friday deal

Riders Republic is Ubisoft's latest sports game involving mountain biking, sking, snowboarding and wingsuit flying. Only just launching last month, this game received praise for its arcadey approach to extreme sports that allows the player to tackle joyous activities with other players throughout its open world. Right now, you can...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

GAME PS5 Addition Unveiled For UK PlayStation Fans In November

UK gamers look set to buy another PS5 console this month, with a GAME restock reportedly in the works. There have been plenty of next-gen shipments this month already, and there’s hopes more are scheduled for early December. And the good news is that we are aware of at least...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Black Friday Xbox Deal: Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller Plus $50 Xbox Gift Card for $179.99 Is Still Available

This Dell Black Friday deal is still available! Score a bonus $50 Xbox gift card when you purchase an Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless gaming controller for $179.99. Since we can safely assume that you'll eventually redeem the gift card, you're essentially paying $129.99 for the controller. That beats the other Xbox Elite Series 2 controller deal of $139.99 over at the Microsoft Store. It's your pick: get the bigger discount but you're forced to buy a game (of course, you'll be buying one eventually), or get the easier but smaller cashback discount.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy