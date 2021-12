The boss of Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive has hinted at the future of Red Dead Redemption following Red Dead Redemption 2. And within this hint is some good news for fans of the open-world western who are worried that the success of Grand Theft Auto will lead to Rockstar Games to focusing purely on GTA. While it looks like Rockstar Games is working on GTA 6, Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that Red Dead Redemption is going nowhere. In other words, Red Dead Redemption 3 is inevitable, and it sounds like Red Dead Redemption 4, Red Dead Redemption 5, and so forth are also inevitable.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO