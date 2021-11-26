ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Voice of the People

By Larry Consbruck of Hastings
Hastings Tribune
 5 days ago

I totally agree with Rev. Frank D. Medsker that one-party rule is a danger to...

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: In a sense, ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley did autistic people a public service

When Jacob Chansley — the so-called QAnon Shaman’s — trial for his taking part in insurrection of the Capitol began, his lawyer ludicrously argued that his client’s being on the autism spectrum played a role in him raiding Congress to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election.Setting aside the blatantly ableist language that this lawyer used when saying that people who conducted the riot were “people with brain damage,” “f**king retarded” or “on the goddamn spectrum,” Albert Watkins’s arguments were a bunch of malarkey. They would only further stigma about autistic people and make others think they were incapable of...
EDUCATION
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Newhouse should listen to the people's voices

To the editor — Dan Newhouse and his party are a case. He voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill because it doesn’t “listen to the American people” (“Infrastructure bill’s largesse could be a boon to Valley,” Nov. 16). He’s wrong about the bill, but to his party, truth is an old thing, of no interest to them.
U.S. POLITICS
The Ledger

Voice of the people: Kudos for recent letter to the editor

Dr. Robert Chapman's Nov. 11 letter to the editor "Wearing a mask has nothing to do with freedom" is superb and exactly the point. I have been practicing for 44 years as a board-certified emergency physician and never have I witnessed the political backlash on healthcare issues that is so prevalent at the moment and is retarding our ability to achieve herd immunity.
LAKELAND, FL
The Ledger

Voice of the people: Confused about newspaper's role in today's society

Confused about newspaper's role in today's society. The Capital Curmudgeon’s comments on Nov. 11 ["Democrats need an image makeover, fast"], leave me confused about the newspaper’s role in today’s society. He says the Democratic Party needs a new image, and fast. Why should a commentator or a newspaper care which political party gets into power? Why would Democrats be inherently better than Republicans in governing the country? Why would the Curmudgeon be showing, even bragging about, his bias out loud in print? Why would you publish that kind of admission?
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
thewestfieldnews.com

Letter: Gov. Baker finally heard people’s voice on TCI

For the last few months, volunteers across Massachusetts have collected thousands of signatures to put three questions on next year’s statewide ballot. I would like to thank the thousands of people who collected signatures and signed the petitions, and everyone who helped spread the word to promote the locations of where people could sign.
POLITICS
defendernetwork.com

IF America is racist? Message from Associate Editor Aswad Walker

“Karen” Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently referred to Ilhan Omar, a Black Muslim congresswoman from Minnesota, as a member of “the Jihad Squad.” Multiple videos have surfaced of Boebert making these comments, even saying that she and a staffer were once on an elevator with Omar, “but [Omar] didn’t have on a backpack, drop it and run away, so we were safe,” implying yet again that Omar is a terrorist. But please believe, there actually was a terrorist on that elevator, and it wasn’t Omar. It was Boebert’s homies who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to overthrow a democratic election. Boebert’s GOP chums attack Black history (American history) and threaten to outlaw our books, classes and social commentary. Surveys show most Republicans, especially evangelicals, are cool with violence aimed at their “enemies.” And Biden and the Dems are, for some reason, still trying to negotiate with these people who don’t even recognize him as the legit POTUS. Folk who trash democracy and exalt as holy, their ideology of hate and violence. Again, there was a terrorist on Omar and Boebert’s elevator ride, and it wasn’t Omar.
POLITICS
The Ledger

Voice of the people: The 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated' is still killing Americans

The 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated' is still killing Americans. The "Pandemic of the Unvaccinated" is a public health issue and is still killing 800 to 1,000 Americans per week. In 20 months nearly three-quarters of a million Americans have died. They died alone, scared and without the comfort of their family. 750,000 grieving families have been impacted emotionally and financially.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Of The People#Republican
TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pace.edu

Voice of the Moment

Jeremiah Williams ‘23 has always been a talker. Born in New Orleans and raised in the suburbs of Houston, Jeremiah has honed his skills as a public speaker right here in New York City, where he’s studying political science and communication studies. “I realized at a young age that I was speaking up about things, challenging teachers when something didn’t make sense,” he recalls. “And that a lot of people weren’t comfortable or able to do that.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Don't Touch It, FDA Warns

Walmart is no stranger to having to pull items off its shelves, as the massive retailer sells a plethora of products, including some that have come under fire. In early October, a baby cereal sold exclusively by the retail giant was recalled for having arsenic levels that were too high. More recently, Walmart has been the focal point of a massive aromatherapy spray recall following a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) investigation into the deaths of two people. Now, the retailer has been linked to another investigation over a nationwide outbreak that has already infected more than 800 individuals. Read on to find out more about a dangerous product you might have bought from Walmart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

The media blackout of the Waukesha attack is intentional

A little more than a week ago, a deranged criminal intentionally drove his SUV through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring dozens. Eight children are still in the hospital. The national media don’t seem to care. Local news outlets are tracking the health status...
PUBLIC SAFETY
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government Now Coming After Millions of Retiree Benefits in the U.S.

Social Security will be one of the most significant references of revenue that you rely on in your next years. Gratitude to how the retirement bonuses plan is created, you don’t have to bother regarding these advantages going out and include them going up when expansion raises rates. But, you...
U.S. POLITICS
creators.com

Get Ready for President Hillary Clinton

Muhammad Ali said, "It ain't bragging if you can back it up." So, excuse me for bragging, but in my almost six years as a nationally syndicated radio and TV host, my predictions have been remarkably accurate. I'm not perfect, but I'm batting close to .990. It's the best record of anyone in the media.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FITSNews

If You Thought Joe Biden Was Unpopular …

Late last month, I received an email from Market Research Foundation (MRF) – a predictive analytics firm specializing in grassroots political engagement. Its focus? Vice-president Kamala Harris, and the “huge hesitations” Americans purportedly have over her ability to lead the nation. These hesitations were brought to the fore last week...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump’s coverup of his Jan. 6 corruption takes an ominous new turn

As the Jan. 6 select committee investigation gathers momentum, Donald Trump has gotten several cronies to refuse to testify by invoking “executive privilege.” That’s absurd on its face: Much of the information Trump wants to keep buried doesn’t relate to the office of the presidency, but rather to his incitement of mob violence to remain president illegitimately.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy