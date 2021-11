ATLANTA (AP) — Darren Grainger threw for two scores and the defense came up up with a scoop and score and Georgia State overwhelmed Troy 37-10 on Saturday. Grainger threw a 13-yard touchdown to Aubry Payne with 7:52 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Early in the second he tossed a 26-yard score to Sam Pinckney for a two-score lead before the teams traded field goals to end the half.

