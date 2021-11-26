OG Anunoby Remains Out For Raptors

The Toronto Raptors will be without OG Anunoby for at least one more game.

The 24-year-old forward has been ruled out for Friday night's game against the Indiana Pacers, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. It'll be the fifth straight game Toronto has played without Anunoby who continues to battle a hip pointer injury he suffered in practice earlier in the month.

Anunoby had been listed as questionable earlier in the day.

"Hoping it's any day now," Nurse said.

Khem Birch will also miss the game with knee swelling.