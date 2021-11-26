ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

OG Anunoby Remains Out For Raptors

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQhQh_0d7eaW7800

The Toronto Raptors will be without OG Anunoby for at least one more game.

The 24-year-old forward has been ruled out for Friday night's game against the Indiana Pacers, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. It'll be the fifth straight game Toronto has played without Anunoby who continues to battle a hip pointer injury he suffered in practice earlier in the month.

Anunoby had been listed as questionable earlier in the day.

"Hoping it's any day now," Nurse said.

Khem Birch will also miss the game with knee swelling.

Comments / 0

Related
AllRaptors

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Nets

Kevin Durant, James Harden, and the Kyrie Irving-less Brooklyn Net (6-3) are coming to town for a Sunday afternoon bout with the Toronto Raptors (6-4) at 3:30 p.m. ET. Pascal Siakam is back and ready to go, albeit on a minutes restriction, for Sunday's game. Toronto is going to take things slow with the former All-Star and don't be surprised if his conditioning isn't quite up to par yet, but it'll be fascinating to see how Raptors coach Nick Nurse deploys his rotation. I'd expect Gary Trent Jr. to move back to the bench, but Nurse wouldn't reveal his plans.
NBA
AllRaptors

Crafty Fred VanVleet Leads Raptors to 5th Straight Victory

Fred VanVleet has officially hit crafty vet status. "I'm a stickler, I'm a jerk. I'm that old angry man," VanVleet joked (sort of) Wednesday. At 27 years old, VanVleet has figured out exactly how to pester opposing defenses these days. He's not driving to the lane and getting frustrated by the bigs inside as he did earlier in his career. He's also not fazed by the extra attention defenses are paying to his three-point shot. Instead, he's just getting to the mid-range, the soft spot in NBA defenses, and letting it fly over and over again.
NBA
AllRaptors

Raptors Clear Pascal Siakam to Return for Sunday

It's officially go-time for Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors. The 27-year-old received the all-cleared sign from his doctors down in Los Angeles and will be available to play Sunday afternoon against the Brooklyn Nets, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Saturday. "I think everything's good. Everything's good," Siakam said "I...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khem Birch
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Nick Nurse
AllRaptors

New Contracts Have Allowed Khem Birch & Gary Trent Jr. to Thrive This Season

There’s an adage in sports about players in contract years. When things are going well it’s because a player is working hard and trying to get paid. Conversely, when things aren’t going well, they’re pressing and trying to do much to earn the big bucks. The same idea holds true after a contract year when so and so isn’t playing well because he got paid and doesn’t care anymore.
NBA
AllRaptors

Raptors Not Taking Winning for Granted

The Toronto Raptors aren't taking anything for granted this season. After the disaster that was the 2020-21 season down in Tampa, the Raptors have learned to cherish these wins. It's part of the journey this group is on as one of the youngest, least experienced, and strangest rosters in the NBA. It's a group that after a rough 1-3 start which had some people — myself included — wondering if another tanking season was on the horizon, has now bounced back to win five straight.
NBA
AllRaptors

OG Anunoby Stars as Raptors Shock Knicks With Come From Behind Victory

There was a look of surprise on Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse's face as he read over the box score from Monday night's 113-104 victory over the New York Knicks. Knowing Nurse, it couldn't have been the career-high 36 points from OG Anunoby that shocked him. It's not that Anunoby's 13-for-27 shooting night and total takeover for the Raptors wasn't impressive, it's that Nurse doesn't care so much about any one player's offensive performance. Instead, he was looking at the lopsided shot disparity that favored the Raptors, who outshot the Knicks 99 to 76, thanks to two other numbers Nurse obsesses over, 16 forced turnovers, and 13 offensive rebounds.
NBA
AllRaptors

Pascal Siakam Details Bouncing Back From Emotional Offseason Surgery

Pascal Siakam doesn't need any reminder of his own personal strength. He knows what it's like to be alone, to be sent away from his family to attend seminary school at 11 years old. At this point, he's become accustomed to it, having moved across the globe to pursue his basketball dreams. He's made impossible decisions in life. Back in 2014, he missed his father's funeral in order to remain in the United States and keep his visa status.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Raptors#The Indiana Pacers#Nurse
AllRaptors

Raptors Continue to Adjust to NBA's New Rule Changes

NBA offenses went too far last season. All the advanced analytics had turned the league into an offensive playground with teams jacking up three-pointers and masterfully collecting personal fouls with unorthodox shooting motions (Looking at you, James Harden). The league's offensive rating of 112.3 points per 100 possessions was the most in league history by a significant margin.
NBA
AllRaptors

Raptors Finding Success Through International Diversity

As Toronto Raptors practice wraps up there’s a group or two, three, sometimes four or more players that stay behind for a little while to get in some extra work. They stand across from one another or gather around in a circle depending on the numbers and let the basketballs fall to the ground as if to become soccer balls.
NBA
AllRaptors

Pascal Siakam is Back: What Does it Mean for Everyone Else?

The goal coming into the season for the Toronto Raptors was to tread water for the first month of the season until they could get healthy. It was always going to be a daunting task and part of the reason people were so down on the team coming into the year. How would this team that lacks so much offensive firepower get by without its best player Pascal Siakam? In a league that’s so star-oriented, that’s no easy task.
NBA
AllRaptors

Pascal Siakam's Return Spoiled by Kevin Durant & James Harden

It's been a month of anticipation for Pascal Siakam, sitting and watching on the sideline for the Toronto Raptors, waiting for the all-clear signal from his doctors down in Los Angeles. He'd become a bit of an assistant coach on the bench, or maybe a cheerleader with his wild cheering, enthusiastic gestures, and, sometimes, frustration with the referees.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllRaptors

Raptors Getting Burned by Defense's Hyper Aggressiveness

Two weeks ago, the Toronto Raptors were riding high, defying expectations, and sitting pretty at 6-3 with the league’s sixth-ranked defense. It was the kind of start to the season to get excited about. Sure, the offense still had a lot of work to do, but that was expected. The defense, however, looked like the real deal.
NBA
AllRaptors

Chris Boucher Begins to Find His Groove Amid Tumultuous Contract Year

You can't fault Chris Boucher for saying he's not thinking about his contract situation. When I asked him about it Saturday night he said the obvious thing: No, it's not on his mind. Was he lying? That would imply intent. But what was Boucher supposed to say? "Yes, Aaron, I've been playing badly because I can't stop thinking about my contract." Of course not.
NBA
AllRaptors

Fred VanVleet Does His Best Kyle Lowry Impression to Knock off Lowry's Hometown 76ers

This year has been a learning experience for Fred VanVleet. For so long he was the Robin to Kyle Lowry's Batman. He was the sidekick who let the veteran do the hard work organizing the offense and playing facilitator in the half-court. But this year, the 27-year-old has been thrust into the lead guard role on a team without much offensive firepower. He's the one being asked to take this motley crew of ill-fitting offensive players and mold them into something workable. It hasn't been easy. He'd be the first to tell you about the sacrifice he's had to make. But he's learning, figuring out how to pace himself, and how to get others involved without being too passive.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors' Anunoby, Achiuwa, Boucher questionable vs. Jazz

OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Chris Boucher are questionable for the Toronto Raptors ahead of Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Anunoby suffered a left hip pointer in practice, leaving him questionable against Utah. The 24-year-old is averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game and is second on the Raptors playing 37.2 minutes per game.
NBA
AllRaptors

Nick Nurse Sheds Light on Goran Dragic's Situation

We'll start with this: Goran Dragic isn't bad. That much was evident on Saturday night in the 35-year-old's first game for the Toronto Raptors in nearly three weeks. He stepped in for an ailing Fred VanVleet and looked, well, adequate. That's probably the best way to put it and also why he hadn't played in the prior nine games and why he didn't play in Monday night's game.
NBA
AllRaptors

Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Already Begun Look For His Next Challenge

Is it too early for the Toronto Raptors to start planning for the next time Giannis Antetokounmpo hits the open market?. In a recent interview with GQ, the Milwaukee Bucks' two-time league MVP seemed to suggest he might not be long for Milwaukee just one year into the supermax extension he signed two summers ago.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Raptors leading scorer OG Anunoby to miss time with hip pointer

Raptors forward OG Anunoby has been ruled out for Thursday’s game vs. Utah due to a hip pointer, tweets Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca. Head coach Nick Nurse said that the injury could keep Anunoby out for “a while,” Grange adds. Nurse’s wording is vague, and the club hasn’t announced a...
NBA
AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
158
Followers
649
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

Comments / 0

Community Policy