Tim Tebow is unquestionably one of the titans of Gators football. Though his career fizzed at the professional level, was one of the greatest to ever play the game in the Swamp. During these frustrating months for the Gator Nation, Florida fans can rightfully think back to the days when he was under center in Orange and Blue with a nostalgic glow. Tebow is, and will always be, a bastion of better days in the program.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO