The end of the week starts on a bad note with stock markets across the globe hammered lower on fears that a new, highly mutated, form of Covid-19 has been identified in South Africa. While US markets were closed to celebrate Thanksgiving, Asian markets fell with the Nikkei shedding 2.53%, while the HSI fell by nearly 2.7%. All other Asian stock markets recorded losses. In Europe, pre-market quotes suggest that both the FTSE and the DAX will open at least 2.5% lower, while the CAC 40 is seen opening over 3% lower.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO