Gas Price

Biden's lame ruse on gas prices

Morganton News Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can be really bothersome to hear politicians lying. But sometimes it's more alarming to realize they may be telling the truth. On Nov. 17, President Joe Biden sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission complaining that "gasoline prices at the pump remain high, even though oil and gas companies'...

Washington Examiner

Biden hurts country by selling oil from strategic reserves without affecting prices

President Joe Biden was dead wrong in his decision this week to order the release of 50 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. No matter how many times in the past three decades lawmakers have directed sales or, in some cases, purchases from the strategic reserve to affect prices or to plug federal budget holes, they always were wrong. The strategic reserve is not intended for or effective at market manipulation, much less eliminating federal debt. It is there to help keep energy supplies flowing in case of an emergency disruption of supplies.
POTUS
New York Post

Biden’s dangerous plan to paper over inflation via more government handouts

Worried about inflation eating up your paycheck? Relax: Uncle Sam can keep sending you handouts to make up the difference. That, at least, is the warped and dangerous logic behind President Joe Biden’s claim last week that if you “combine” average wage increases with “the direct relief my administration’s provided . . . disposable income has actually gone up 2 percent this year, even after accounting for higher prices.”
New York Post

Manchin begs Biden to revive Keystone pipeline after strategic oil tap

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) shrugged at the Biden administration’s release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve on Tuesday, describing it as a “Band-Aid” on a “self-inflicted wound” and calling on the president to revive the canceled Keystone XL pipeline. Manchin, the chairman of the Senate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Let's hope Biden doesn't mean what he says about gas prices

It can be really bothersome to hear politicians lying. But sometimes it's more alarming to realize they may be telling the truth. Last week, President Joe Biden sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission complaining that "gasoline prices at the pump remain high, even though oil and gas companies' costs are declining." He wants the agency to investigate whether this discrepancy is the result of "anti-competitive or otherwise potentially illegal conduct."
GAS PRICE
Fox News

Biden admin creating 'distraction' as gas prices rise, GOP Sen. Kennedy says

Energy prices were a topic of discussion Tuesday night when U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined Fox News host Laura Ingraham on "The Ingraham Angle." Ingraham began the segment by showing a video clip of Jennifer Granholm, President Biden’s energy secretary, telling reporters during a news conference that she didn’t know how many barrels of oil Americans consumed every day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden shocked to learn high gas prices are his fault

President Joe Biden appeared shocked this week to discover that gas prices are so high. Just wait until he finds out his administration is the reason why. “We got a higher demand for goods at the same time we’re facing disruptions in the supplies to make those goods. This is a recipe for delays and for higher prices, and people are feeling it,” Biden said in Baltimore on Wednesday. “They’re feeling it. Did you ever think you’d be paying this much for a gallon of gas? In some parts of California, they’re paying $4.50 a gallon!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Karl Rove slams Biden administration for 'fake action' to fix gas prices

Fox News contributor Karl Rove commented Tuesday on the Biden White House announcement that the Department of Energy would release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in order to lower gas prices. When asked by host Sean Duffy on "Fox News Primetime" about whether President Joe Biden was "telling … the truth that the rising gas prices are not his fault," Rove responded, "No. Baloney!"
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
batonrougenews.net

Big Oil is finally exercising restraint and Biden is pissed

This week, the Najah's Desert Oasis gas station in southeastern California put up a sign of the times. It read: $6.39 for regular. This remote gas pump isn't your average fuelling station, to be sure, and even at the best of times, it has the highest gas prices in the country. But breaking the $6 mark is a monumental occasion, even for Najah's. In California as a whole, the average gas prices are a painful and record-breaking $4.68 per gallon, and the nationwide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.41 - a whopping $1.29 more than just a year ago. Indeed, inflation rates across the country are at a 31-year high, and Americans are really feeling the squeeze, and many are casting about who to blame for the hardship.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

3 issues to watch with Biden’s oil and gas overhaul

The Biden administration’s “high level blueprint” for revamping the federal oil and gas program, published over the Thanksgiving holiday, is either a bombshell or a dud depending on who’s talking. On the one hand, it lays out an overhaul of the the federal oil program that has been largely unchanged...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

