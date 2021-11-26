ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys might give Ezekiel Elliott time off to give knee chance to heal

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13JVJq_0d7eZrUE00
Ezekiel Elliott has been dealing with a nagging knee injury. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott might be out for a little while. The Cowboys are thinking about holding the running back out of Thursday night’s game against the Saints as he heals up from his knee injury, via Ed Werder of ESPN.com.

On the plus side, it doesn’t sound like Elliott will need to go on injured reserve, which would rule him out for at least three weeks.

“It’s that time of year,” head coach Mike McCarthy said this week, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “Zeke’s running style is ferocious. He gives a pounding, and he takes some hits. We need to evaluate that and this week we’ll see what the preparation looks like for him.”

Elliott’s knee has clearly been bothering him. Over the last five games, he’s totaled fewer than 200 yards while averaging 3.43 yards per carry. And, on Thursday night against the Raiders, Zeke was held to just 25 yards, his lowest total of the year.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have lost three of their past four games, dropping them to 7-4 on the year. That’s still good enough for first in the woeful NFC East, but the Eagles are trending upward and still within striking distance.

If Elliott can’t go against the Saints, the Cowboys will use Tony Pollard as their lead back with support from Corey Clement. And, if Zeke needs extra time to recover, they might want to consider a promotion for practice-squader JaQuan Hardy.

Comments / 1

Related
Pro Football Rumors

DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory set to return from IR for Cowboys

The Cowboys should be getting a major boost to their front seven within the month. Defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory, both currently on IR, could be back in action in the next three to four weeks, per club VP Stephen Jones (Twitter link via Jon Machota of The Athletic). DT Neville Gallimore is on the same timeline.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb ruled out with concussion

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game vs. the Chiefs with a concussion (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). Lamb will undergo additional testing throughout the week, but it’s unlikely that he’ll be cleared in time for the Cowboys' Thanksgiving game against the Raiders.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Ed Werder
Person
Corey Clement
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Raiders#American Football#Espn Com#Eagles
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Watch: Ugly Brawl breaks out between women after Cowboys vs Raiders game

In a sad state of affairs, the thanksgiving spirit went for a toss as a massive brawl between women broke out at the AT&T Stadium where the Raiders emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys. The game itself already had too much bad blood in it as the referee had to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush

It sounds like it will be the Cooper Rush show in Minnesota on Sunday night. The Cowboys have yet to announce a starting quarterback for Sunday night’s game against the Vikings, but based on the pregame warmup scene, it looks like Rush will start. “Cooper Rush is leading the way...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Troy Aikman’s net worth in 2021

Troy Aikman is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who played for the Dallas Cowboys for 12 years. He is a three-time Super Bowl and is considered a Dallas Cowboy legend. For this article, we will take a look at Troy Aikman’s net worth in 2021. Troy Aikman’s Net Worth...
WEST COVINA, CA
The Spun

Look: Video Shows What Started Fight Between Cowboys, Raiders

Tensions were clearly running high throughout yesterday’s thrilling Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. Just after halftime, the two teams got into a sideline skirmish led by Raiders safety Roderic Teamer and Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (both of whom were ejected from the game). And after the Raiders claimed a 36-33 victory in overtime, yet another fight broke out at midfield.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 9

These NFL quarterbacks played badly enough in the early slate of Week 9 to just take a seat on the bench and think about their poor play. Week 9 of the NFL season got off to just about the craziest start that you could imagine. The Cowboys got blown out by the Broncos at home, the Bills lost to the Jaguars as neither team found the end zone, the Browns lambasted the Bengals after a drama-filled week in Cleveland, the Falcons upended the Saints, and the Giants topped the Raiders.
NFL
Las Vegas Herald

Eat this: Nachos fly as wild women's brawl erupts at NFL game

People celebrate Thanksgiving in different ways and when it comes to some fans of the Dallas Cowboys, apparently that involves getting into a brawl with concession stand employees. 'America's Team', as they are known, were one of the hottest teams in the National Football League just a couple of weeks...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy