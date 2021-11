Seems like every month a new rapper is linked to being involved with Saweetie! This time it happens to be Atlanta’s own Lil Baby, and he had a few words to say about it. Lil Baby put out a mini-statement via Twitter Thursday night that read, “Baby not dating NO ONE!! I’m Single!” This statement came after news hit the internet claiming he and the West Coast rapper were an item.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO