ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Watch Now: Russian rescue dog given four prosthetic paws, and more of today's top videos

By VideoElephant, AccuWeather
Martinsville Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dog named Monica is learning to walk...

martinsvillebulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Back on all fours with titanium paws for Russia rescue dog

Monika the Russian rescue dog is ready for her new life after she was fitted with four prosthetic titanium paws in a pricey and complex operation paid for by a crowd-funding campaign. The campaign also financed the prosthetic titanium legs that were made using a 3D printer. 
PETS
tucsonpost.com

Russian vets install prosthetic limbs on all four legs of dog

Veterinarians in the Russian city of Novosibirsk have become the first in the world to install artificial prosthetic limbs on all four legs of a dog after they were chopped off by an animal trap. Novosibirsk is the largest city in Siberia, around 3000 kilometers east of Moscow. The dog,...
PETS
Idaho8.com

Russian rescue dog Monika has a new leash on life after prosthetics operation

Russian rescue dog Monika has a new spring in her step after being fitted with titanium prosthetic legs — just months after doctors suggested she should be put down because of severe injuries. The operation was conducted by vet Sergei Gorshkov, who is based in the city of Novosibirsk and...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Prosthetic#Paws#Robots#Russian#South Korean
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

'That cigarette saved my life!' Moment pub worker cheats death as huge tree crashes through roof just inches away from where she is smoking during Storm Arwen

This is the astonishing moment a pub manager cheats death as a huge tree crashes through a roof just inches away from where she is smoking during Storm Arwen. CCTV footage shows Cheryl Pound, 55, on a cigarette break at 1.32am this morning at The Star on Market Street, Bridgend as Storm Arwen rages around her.
ACCIDENTS
arizonadailyindependent.com

VIDEO: Watch Gilbert Firefighters Rescue Horse In A Ditch

On Friday, Gilbert firefighters came to the rescue of a horse named “Fish.” Watch as the crew, with the help of heavy equipment, fish “Fish” out of a ditch it had fallen into. Gilbert Fire And Rescue posted the video and following message on Facebook:. How many people does it...
GILBERT, AZ
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Rescue Ranch Adoptions Pets of the Week

Rescue Ranch Adoptions has a couple of dogs and a parrot looking for new homes. For information on adopting Cheddar, Annabelle or Greenie, visit rescueranchadoptions.com or email adopt@rescueranch.com. The adoption fee is $300 for Cheddar or Annabelle and $150 for Greenie, which includes his enclosure and his favorite toys.
PETS
Indy100

Woman goes to Turkey to visit Salt Bae’s restaurant and reveals it’s much cheaper than his London version

A woman took a trip to Turkey to dine at Salt Bae’s restaurant in Istanbul and has gone viral for revealing that it was significantly cheaper than his London location. The TikTok user (@halalfood.reviews) has more than 40,000 followers and 500,000 likes for her UK food reviews but decided against visiting Salt Bae’s London restaurant due to the infamously high prices.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy