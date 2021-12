Scientists have warned of a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases attributed to the new omicron variant, though most people are presenting with only mild symptoms.The World Health Organisation has warned that the variant carries a “very high” global risk of causing a surge in infections.Crucially, experts have said it could take weeks to understand the severity of omicron, which was first identified in southern Africa, and what it will mean for the trajectory of the pandemic. There remains some uncertainty over how effective vaccines and tests will be for the new variant. As with much of the discussion around...

