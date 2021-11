MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Catch a glimpse of the third brightest object in our sky over the next few weeks. Venus is third to the sun and moon and is easy to spot in the western sky just after sunset. Starting around 5:30 p.m. look west and, weather permitting of course, you will easily spot the bright planet following the Sun’s path and setting just under three hours later. Venus is the next closest planet to the Sun in our solar system so it will never appear directly overhead like Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn do at certain times of the year. Even...

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO