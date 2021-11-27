ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The First Look At The Reboot Of ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Released

Cover picture for the articleOne of our favorite all time shows is getting the reboot treatment and we’re not upset about it. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was a great show, but dare we say that the reboot looks just as good, if not better. Bel-Air is a contemporary reimagining of the culture-defining...

E! News

Get a Sneak Peek at Will Smith’s Reimagined The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on Peacock

Watch: Will Smith Says Jada Pinkett Smith Does NOT Fulfill Him. Will Smith is back in Bel-Air with a re-imagined twist on his beloved 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Welcome to Bel-Air, Peacock's highly anticipated and reimagined drama-series, which is unpacking and moving into the neighborhood in 2022. Newcomer Jabari Banks will star in the leading role for the show already set for two seasons on the streamer and will be narrated by the O.G. Will, Smith himself.
Daily Mail

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air saved my life': Will Smith reveals he borrowed $10,000 from a drug dealer to launch his acting career after he was left 'broke' from huge tax evasion bill

He's known for box office hits including I Am Legend, Independence Day, The Pursuit Of Happyness and Men In Black. And Will Smith revealed on his book tour in London on Thursday that his first acting gig in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air 'saved his life' after he was left penniless from a huge tax evasion bill and forced to borrow money from a drug dealer.
The Independent

Will Smith - live: actor recalls how Quincy Jones helped him get part in Fresh Prince of Bel Air

Will Smith is in London for a special evening of conversation with Idris Elba and special guests.The night, ‘An Evening of Stories with Friends at the Savoy Theatre, London’, will see Smith open-up to Elba about his recent, candid memoir, Will. A description of the evening adds: “For the first time, Will Smith opens up fully about his life, tracing his learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness, and human connection are aligned.”It continues: “Joined by special guests, this will be an unforgettable evening sharing the profound journey that self-knowledge brings, a reckoning with all that your will can get you and all that it can leave behind.”The event has now begun and has seen Smith reflecting on his childhood with Elba, how he became the Fresh Prince of Bel Air, meeting Jazzy Jeff and how he coped with seeing domestic violence in his childhood.Follow below for all the stories from the evening.
tvsourcemagazine.com

Peacock Reveals First Teaser for Its Highly Anticipated Drama ‘Bel-Air’

Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.
TODAY.com

See 1st teaser for reimagined 'Fresh Prince' drama series 'Bel-Air'

"This is a story all about how my life got flipped, turned upside down” — those are the opening lyrics to one of the catchiest sitcom theme songs of all time, the track that greeted viewers every time they tuned into “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”. So it shouldn’t come...
blackfilm.com

Peacock Original ‘Bel-Air’ First Look!

Here is a first teaser for Peacock’s highly anticipated and reimagined drama-series BEL-AIR! BEL-AIR was first announced in September. The show featuring Jabari Banks as Will, and is executive produced by Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy & Susan Borowitz. Check out the trailer and let us know what you think! Peacock Original ‘Bel-Air’ First Look!
Yardbarker

Will Smith narrates first 'Bel-Air' teaser from Peacock: 'Same crown, New prince'

Smith's narration puts a dramatic, spoken-word spin on the original Fresh Prince theme song, which is an apt foreshadowing of what the series sets out to do. "Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air," the official synopsis explains. "With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show."
therealdeal.com

Bird founder looks set to fly from glassy Bel Air mansion

Bird founder Travis VanderZanden looks set to fly the coop in Bel Air, where his mansion went into contract on Wednesday for an undisclosed price. VanderZanden, a 42-year-old who founded the Santa Monica-based scooter sharing service in 2017, bought the spec mansion from Daily Show star Trevor Noah in September 2020, paying nearly $22 million.
fangirlish.com

‘Saved by the Bell’ Season 2 Review: More of the Same, but Better

It’s hard to quantify what makes the Saved by the Bell revival better than most other revivals/reboots. It might be that the show is, at every second, just absolutely going for it. They’re not leaving any stone left unturned, at any moment, and though that sometimes means some missteps (there are some season 1 jokes I’m pretty sure they’d love to take back), it also means some big wins, both in the joke department (a joke at the expense of JK Rowling, and another at the expense of Joss Whedon? Sign. Me. Up!) and in the feelings department.
Variety

Michael K. Williams’ Docuseries ‘Black Market’ Gets Emotional Season 2 Trailer, Premiere Date

Michael K. Williams had completed much of the second season of his Vice TV docuseries when he died in September. Now, Vice has assigned a premiere date for the return of “Black Market with Michael K. Williams.” The show, featuring some of Williams’ final on-camera work, will premiere its second season on January 10 at 10 p.m. ET. “Black Market” features the actor serving as a bit of a real-world journalist – entering the dangerous world of illicit trade, such as gambling underworld in New York, car thieves in New Jersey and gun runners in the south. In a new...
firstsportz.com

Will Smith ought to be “ashamed” – Sabrina Williams, half-sister of Serena and Venus, criticises the actor for biased portrayal of Richard Williams

Will Smith starrer King Richard has hit the theatres worldwide, and while most of the reviews are glowing, a few aren’t. The most prominent of these critiques have come from Sabrina Williams, stepsister of Serena and Venus Williams, and daughter of Richard Williams by his first wife. In a scathing interview, Sabrina said that the Hollywood star should be ashamed of himself for the non fact-checked and biased portrayal of her father.
Best Life

See Little Ricky, the Last Living Cast Member of "I Love Lucy," All Grown Up

I Love Lucy was one of TV's biggest hits throughout the 1950s. But, given that the show went off the air over 60 years ago, the main cast members of the series have since passed away, including Lucille Ball (Lucy), Desi Arnaz (Ricky), Vivian Vance (Ethel), and William Frawley (Fred). Now, only one cast member who had a regular, credited role on I Love Lucy is still alive: Keith Thibodeaux, who played Little Ricky.
