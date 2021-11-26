ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bryan Adams announces second Covid-19 diagnosis in a month

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the Canadian rocker shared his...

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Italy

Bryan Adams has tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Milan, ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar that he photographed. The Canadian rocker disclosed the positive test in an Instagram post that included a photograph of him in a room after being tested at Malpensa Airport, and then sitting in an ambulance, being taken for a more reliable PCR test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Hills Pioneer

Bryan Adams is symptomatic of COVID-19

Bryan Adams has confirmed he is "symptomatic" of COVID-19 - but is "on the mend". The 'Heaven' hitmaker, 62, went to the hospital in Milan, Italy, after getting a second positive coronavirus test result, and later revealed he had been given an "anti-thrombosis shot" as a precaution, "until I test negative".
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Veteran Journalist Chris Wallace, 74, Reveals His Private Battle with Skin Cancer: ‘Please Lather Yourself with SPF and Wear a Hat’

Chris Wallace's Battle with Skin Cancer & His Recovery Pastime. Veteran journalist Chris Wallace, who’s the anchor of Fox News Sunday and has hosted presidential debates, recently shared his skin cancer diagnosis and treatment, which included surgery. Wallace spoke with Armchair Expert podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman about...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Adams
Rolling Stone

They Called Their Band Omicron. Now They’re Sharing the Name With a Covid Variant

Since his old metal band broke up five years ago, guitarist Li Heng Chan hadn’t given the project much thought. But last week, he began receiving texts and emails from family, friends, and one of his former bandmates. “They were saying, ‘Your band is in the news!’ ” Chan says. “Everyone’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ ” Ladies and gentlemen, welcome back to the stage … Omicron! On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization announced the name of the latest Covid-19 variant. Although it was chosen for being the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, the designation struck a chord with at least...
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Italy#Canadian
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Jackson Roloff Hospitalized: Tori Explains Why

Little People, Big World star Jackson Roloff has been hospitalized. His mom, Tori shared the sad news with fans, letting them know what’s new with her son. In the update, she shared all the details about what’s going on with her four-year-old. Keep reading to get the latest update about Jackson and his health.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami Rocks Sparkly Cross Wrap Halter Top At Harry Styles Concert — Photos

Sami Sheen channeled her inner Harry Styles with a sparkly top and pant set at the singer’s ‘Love On Tour’ in Los Angeles. Sami Sheen rocked a sparkly wrap halter top and pant set at Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles. The 17-year-old daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and ex-wife Denise Richards posed with a colorful Pride flag outside of The Forum in an Instagram post shared on Monday, Nov. 22.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

WME Agent Robert Newman & Family Mourn Loss Of Daughter Leah From Postpartum Complications

WME’s Robert Newman, one of the best liked and most prominent literary agents in Hollywood, suffered a tragedy last week. He wrote a short note for the community as he and his family grieves. The Newmans have our profound condolences.  On Monday, November 22, 2021, Leah Stephanie Newman gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Beatrice Violet. Beatrice’s mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Leah passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday, November 24. Beatrice will be lovingly raised by Leah’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman. To know Leah was to love her. She was an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy