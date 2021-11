The Los Angeles Chargers have a crucial AFC matchup with the Steelers this week, and despite the frustration from the fan base, this is a great opportunity for them to bounce back and gain back some traction within the conference. Despite losing three of the last four games, the Bolts are very much in the playoff picture and we’ve really seen each team in the conference go through their ups and downs. The Titans are currently the number one seed in the AFC but they started the season 2-2 and the two losses were a blowout at the hands of the Cardinals and a rather poor showing against the Jets. The point is how do you rally after going through adversity and poor showings. I happen to think the Chargers will bounce back this week against the Steelers.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO