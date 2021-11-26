ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Police searching for would-be bank robber

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a person who tried to rob a Wells Fargo Bank Friday afternoon on Southeast 82nd Avenue.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the would-be robber was not successful and didn’t get away with any cash. The suspect escaped before police arrived, PPB said.

Police have not made any arrests and an investigation is underway.

City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

