Police searching for would-be bank robber

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a person who tried to rob a Wells Fargo Bank Friday afternoon on Southeast 82nd Avenue.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the would-be robber was not successful and didn’t get away with any cash. The suspect escaped before police arrived, PPB said.

Police have not made any arrests and an investigation is underway.

