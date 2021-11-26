Caution: Crews to conduct wastewater pipeline emergency repair in Guerneville

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — On Friday, Sonoma Water maintenance and operation crews will be conducting emergeny repair work on a wastewater pipeline in Guerneville.

Crews will begin at approximately 4 p.m. to investigate and assess a potential ruptured sewer force main pipeline in the 16500 block of Highway 116 on River Road.

The potential ruptured pipeline is part of Russian River County Sanitation District (RRCSD) collection and treatment system.

The purpose of the sewer force main is to carry wastewater from the lift station in Guerneville to the RRCSD treatment plant.

The RRCSD treats an average of 710,000 gallons of wastewater per day generated by 3,215 Equivalent Single-Family Dwellings in Guerneville and surrounding communities.

Drivers are advised to be careful when driving near the area as heavy equipment, trucks and personnel will be on site.

Traffic controls will also be in place for worker, pedestrian and driver safety.

Courtesy: Sonoma Water

On Thursday crews were sent out to contain and remove spilled wastewater and to stop further discharges near the Guerneville lift station.

A small barrier were constructed to contain the spill, and a vacuum (vac) truck was used to remove the wastewater.

A crew with a vac truck remained on site throughout Thanksgiving day and night, and will be stationed at the location until the leak is repaired.

Sonoma Water says all discharges are fully contained, and there is no danger to the public or

wildlife.

No wastewater was released into storm drains or waterways.

An update will be given once the source of the leak is identified and a repair plan is in place.

Sonoma Water a report was filed with the state Office of Emergency Services, which will notify other agencies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.