Boebert apologizes to Muslims as Democrats call for 'real action to confront racism'

By Maureen Breslin
The Hill
 3 days ago
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) tweeted an apology to Muslims on Friday after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called her out for "anti-Muslim bigotry" over an anecdote she shared in a recent speech.

Hours later, Democratic leadership released a statement blasting Boebert's "Islamophobic and racist comments" and calling on their GOP counterparts to "finally take real action to confront racism.”

In a video of her speech, Boebert tells a story — which Omar says never happened — in which they are in an elevator together and a Capitol Police officer is hurrying toward the elevator as the door is closing.

"I look to my left, and there she is. Ilhan Omar. I said, ‘Well she doesn't have a backpack, we should be fine,’ ” Boebert told the laughing crowd.

Omar called Boebert a "buffoon" in a tweet about the video on Thursday. “Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation,” she wrote.

Boebert apologized for the comments in a tweet Friday afternoon and said she had reached out to speak with Omar directly.

"I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar," Boebert wrote. "There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction."

Later in the day, Democratic leadership released their statement, which called for Boebert to "fully retract these comments and refrain from making similar ones going forward."

“Congresswoman Boebert’s repeated, ongoing and targeted Islamophobic comments and actions against another Member of Congress, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, are both deeply offensive and concerning," they wrote.

“Leader [Kevin] McCarthy and the entire House Republican Leadership’s repeated failure to condemn inflammatory and bigoted rhetoric from members of their conference is outrageous," they added. "We call on the Republican Leadership to address this priority with the Congresswoman and to finally take real action to confront racism.”

The Hill has reached out to the offices of Omar, Boebert and McCarthy for comment.

Randy Woods
3d ago

Let me see if I understand this muzzi correctly. It is ok for her to be to go after Christians and Jews, but it isn't ok to go after her religion and beliefs? They want to either kill or enslave all who are not their faith. All one has to do is read to see that is what the end goal is.

Reply(13)
33
oooooooo101
3d ago

Stop letting racist like Omar from getting into America. That’d be a good start. She’s a piece of 💩. She was married to her brother. Her new husband has received $100000+ from Omar’s campaign funds. She supports full blown communism in America. Folks, keep your powder dry.

Reply(7)
41
JimmyC
2d ago

Well, considering who she is talking about it was funny. I mean, Omar loves her brother unconditionally but hates America the same,so I can see why it was said. Let's go, Brandon!

Reply(2)
13
Rolling Stone

Lauren Boebert Confirms Her Apology to Ilhan Omar Was Bullshit

It turns out that Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Twitter apology to Rep. Ilhan Omar for making anti-Muslim remarks may not have been so sincere. The conspiracy theorist from Colorado posted an Instagram video on Monday recounting a call she had with Omar to discuss the remarks. Boebert claimed that she never wanted anything she said to “offend someone’s religion.” Omar then asked Boebert to make a public apology for an extended rant in which Boebert suggested Omar was a potential terrorist, to which Boebert asked Omar to apologize for her “anti-American, antisemitic, anti-police” rhetoric. Boebert says Omar then hung up the phone....
Ilhan Omar
The Independent

Ilhan Omar hung up on Lauren Boebert after the Republican told her to apologise despite ‘jihad squad’ slur

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert has released a video saying she phoned Democrat Ilhan Omar to discuss her “jihad squad” slur against the Democrat – and that Ms Omar hung up on her when she told her she was the one who should be apologising.Ms Boebert sparked outrage after telling supporters a story about being in an elevator with Ms Omar, one of only two Muslim women in Congress, and supposedly saying to a US Capitol police officer “well, she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine”.She added: “So we only had one floor to go. I said, ‘Oh look,...
Denver Post

Editorial: Since Boebert seems incapable, we’ll apologize to Omar for her

The Denver Post editorial board has mostly tried to ignore U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s antics because they add so little to the public discourse. Since the Western Slope representative was elected in November 2020, we’ve published two editorials about her. The first urged an investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and whether her words and actions helped former President Donald Trump spark the insurrection; the other editorial defended Boebert from sexist and elitist attacks targeting her on social media for her physical appearance and her lack of a college education.
mediaite.com

‘Disgusting’: GOP Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Out Lauren Boebert Over Anti-Muslim Attack on Ilhan Omar

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) called out Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Sunday over an anti-Muslim attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). In a video of Boebert, the congresswoman claimed she was with Omar inside an elevator on Capitol Hill. During the alleged incident, Boebert suggested a police officer appeared concerned Omar might be a terrorist. “She doesn’t have a backpack,” Boebert said. “We should be fine.” She also called Omar a member of the “jihad quad.”
CBS Minnesota

Ilhan Omar Says She Hung Up On Lauren Boebert After She Refused To Publicly Apologize For ‘Islamophobic Comments & Fabricated Lies’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Ilhan Omar says she hung up Monday on Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert after the Colorado congresswoman refused to publicly apologize for anti-Muslim comments she made about Omar when speaking to supporters. Last week, a video surfaced on Twitter of Boebert telling supporters over the holiday break about an alleged episode where she and the Minnesota congresswoman where in a Capitol elevator and a security guard was running toward them. In her telling, Boebert turned to Omar and said: “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.” The line drew laughs from Boebert’s audience,...
CBS News

Tensions escalate between Representatives Lauren Boebert and Ilhan Omar after failed apology phone call

Tensions are up after a phone call from Representative Lauren Boebert to extend an olive branch to Representative Ilhan Omar failed after Colorado GOP lawmaker Boebert made an anti-Muslim comment about Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota. CBS News Congressional correspondent Nikole Killion spoke with CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the two lawmakers and other news from the Capitol.
Axios

Omar says Boebert "doubled down" on anti-Muslim rhetoric in call

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said she ended a call with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) after she says Boebert "doubled down on her rhetoric." Driving the news: A video of Boebert making anti-Muslim comments to supporters emerged last week, in which she suggested Omar was mistaken for a terrorist while riding in an elevator in the U.S. Capitol and referred to the incident as a "jihad squad moment."
Business Insider

Marjorie Taylor Greene says 'never apologize to Islamic terrorist sympathizers' after Lauren Boebert apologized for Islamophobic comments about Ilhan Omar

Lauren Boebert apologized to Ilhan Omar after making anti-Muslim comments during a campaign event. Omar called on House leadership to take action, saying "Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress." In a tweet, Marjorie Taylor Greene said Omar was undeserving of an apology. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said people...
Decider

‘The View’ Hosts Slam Lauren Boebert’s Anti-Muslim Remarks: “Shows Why So Many People Are Distrustful of Congress”

In an undated video that went viral last Thursday, Boebert recounted an alleged incident where she was getting into an elevator when a Capitol police officer rushed to the elevator and tried to open the door as it was closing. She claimed that, upon seeing Omar to her left, she said: “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.” This implied that Omar — who is Muslim — could’ve been carrying explosives in a backpack. Boebert also called Omar a part of the so-called “jihad squad.”
The Hill

