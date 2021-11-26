Discord working on update for its macOS app to run natively on M1, now available in beta

Microsoft's latest OS, Windows 11, started its gradual rollout to compatible devices last month. (Note that it won't be available to everyone until 2022, but there is a way to skip the wait.) The OS has some new handy features and upgrades compared to Windows 10, but if you're unsure about upgrading you don't need to install Windows 11 right away. You actually have until 2025 to make your decision, that's when Microsoft says it'll end support for Windows 10.

COMPUTERS ・ 19 DAYS AGO