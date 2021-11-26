ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly shooting in East Nashville; police searching for suspect

By Laken Bowles
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0d7eWkA400

Metro police detectives say a search is underway for the suspected gunman in Friday's deadly shooting in East Nashville, which left one man dead.

Police identified the victim as 34-year-old Jadon Simon.

The shooting took place outside of a market on the 1300 block of Jones Avenue at 5 p.m. Police say Simon was arguing outside the building before shots were fired.

Metro police tweeted security pictures of who they believe to be the suspect.

The motive of the crime remains under investigation. If you recognize this man, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

