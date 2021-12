Retired science teacher John Homme has been getting some good reviews on Amazon for his most recent book which was published in May, “Best View on the Farm: Looking at the Minnesota River Valley.” The book details 70 years on the Homme Farm. Homme was born in Granite Falls, raised in Sacred Heart and now lives in Rochester. Homme lived in a log home on the farm until he was 6 and still gets to the farm about four times a year. His book was published by Pyramid Publishers, which is out of Buffalo, MN and produces it print on demand. About 150 copies have been sold, mostly through Amazon. The book is also available in various formats online at Barnes & Noble and Carl’s Bakery in Granite Falls.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO