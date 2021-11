The job David Cutcliffe did taking Duke football to heights previously considered unattainable means the school will aim higher for its next coach than it has in a generation. Cutcliffe had been a head coach at Mississippi but came to Duke in 2007 after two years as a Tennessee assistant coach. After he departed on Sunday, following three consecutive losing seasons including a winless ACC mark this season, Duke’s search for his successor will aim to land a current head coach.

DURHAM, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO