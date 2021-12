The New World development team release their first wave of content from the game’s Public Test Realms, where the Void Gauntlet, quests, and new enemies have been running around for players to test before they arrived on the live server. Those features are coming to the main game in the Into the Void patch 1.1 update, releasing November 18, roughly four hours after the servers go down at 5 AM PT.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO