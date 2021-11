The New York Rangers have exceeded all expectations and boast one of the best records in the NHL. They continue to find ways to win and they have a sparkling record in one goal games. Despite allowing as many goals as they have scored, they have lost only four games in regulation, 18 games into the season. The last time they went this deep into a season with only four losses was 2015-16 and that team finished with 101 points. In fact, in the expansion era of the NHL, only that team along with the 1978-79 and 1971-72 squads have gone deeper into the season with only four regulation losses.

