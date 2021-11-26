ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Questions With Val Thomas

canadianbeats.ca
Cover picture for the articleMontreal, QC-based folk singer-songwriter, Val Thomas has unveiled her new single, “Where We Are” from her upcoming EP, Hymnal, due out in Spring 2022. “Where We Are” is an anthem of resilience and coming together in the face of adversity. The single was produced by Kent Kataoke (Clerel, Po Lazarus) and...

canadianbeats.ca

PREMIERE – Karli June releases new single, “The List”

Ontario-based, emerging Country artist, Karli June has teamed up with us, at Canadian Beats, to premiere an acoustic video for her heartfelt single, “The List”. Recorded at Revolution Recording Studio in Toronto and filmed by Tour Bus Entertainment, the track was recorded live off the floor and is the second acoustic video in a four-part series.
canadianbeats.ca

Carlo Capobianco releases new single, “Pray To You”

Canadian pop singer/songwriter Carlo Capobianco has unveiled the brand new single, “Pray To You”. “This song was a concept I had imagined several years ago,” the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based artist shares. “I was in the depths of a heartbreak, and the person I felt closest to almost felt as far away.
canadianbeats.ca

Michelle Rasky releases new single, “Dancing on my Own”

Award-winning Canadian artist, Michelle Rasky has unveiled her new electro dance-pop single, “Dancing on My Own”. The Folk Music Ontario Songwriter of the Year award-winner’s newest genre-bending release explores how Rasky finds solace in her musical compositions the same way she’s found solace in dancing — especially throughout the recent string of unforeseen worldly events.
canadianbeats.ca

Mark Brathwaite releases video for “Champion Flow”

Toronto, ON-based hip-hop artist Mark Brathwaite has unveiled an animated lyric video for his new single, “Champion Flow”, and also his newest album, My Season. The Toronto-based artist’s fourth project, My Season is the culmination of Braithwaite’s professional experience in the industry, coupled with personal experiences along the way. The six-track EP is an up-and-down roller coaster of emotion, traversing layered and rich themes of betrayal, triumph, unrequited love, and the cyclic grind of life deeply embedded into its roots.
canadianbeats.ca

Dan Mangan reveals 10th Anniversary Edition of breakout album, Oh Fortune

Just a few days ago we marked the 10th anniversary of Dan Mangan‘s pivotal, JUNO Award-winning album, Oh Fortune. Now, the celebrated songwriter is re-releasing the album complete with a bonus disc of ten ‘mostly’ unheard album outtakes, demos, and live versions of tracks from that era. In an essay reminiscing about the making of Oh Fortune, Mangan says:
canadianbeats.ca

Geoffroy shares new single from upcoming LP, Announces Canadian tour dates

Geoffroy (pronounced: Jeff-wah) has sharing the closing track from his upcoming self-released third LP, Live Slow Die Wise, out January 19, 2022. “Life As It Comes” was “one of the first ideas that developed into a song after confinement had first started,” says Geoffroy. “I kept repeating those two first chords at the piano, they felt good. I felt at peace. The pandemic had forced us all to take a step back and it triggered this reflection. Despite all the curveballs that life had thrown my way, I was feeling happy and grateful for the life I was living. Feeling free, loved, and content with where I was and what I had achieved, both on a personal and professional level. And so I wanted to dig into this state of mind and try to reason or explain it somehow. The result is a testimony of gratitude. A song about acceptance, integrity, and gratitude, all playing a crucial part in achieving well-being and self-realization.”
canadianbeats.ca

Review – Birds of Bellwoods

Barely clocking in past 12 minutes, Birds of Bellwoods’ Album B is brief but pleasant. With a more rock-centric release planned for the coming year, on this EP the Toronto band has taken an interim detour back into folk territory. The instrumental side of things is relatively modest though effective,...
canadianbeats.ca

Gold Bonds release video for “Stars Align”

Canadian electro-pop duo, Gold Bonds have unveiled their new single, “Stars Align” along with a music video to accompany the release. The single serves as a preview to their upcoming album, Growing Pains, which is set for release in Spring 2022. ‘”Stars Align’ is a reflection on waking from lost...
canadianbeats.ca

Canadian Beats Passport – IN PHOTOS: Two Feet in Montreal, QC

Last night, Montrealers braved the cold to head to an almost sold-out MTelus for a great night of music, with american singer-songwriter-producer Two Feet making a stop in town with his Fall tour. The night kicked off with a set by LA-based duo Fiji Blue. The venue was already much fuller than it typically would be for an opening act, as the band noted that this was their biggest crowd ever! Following almost an hour of their self-proclaimed “sad boy chill house”, their set ended and the crowd immediately starting chanting Two Feet’s name for him to come out.
canadianbeats.ca

Spoons releases two greatest hits albums – with a twist!

80s-electro new-wave Canadian outfit Spoons are back with two new epic releases: their coveted greatest hits album spanning 1980-2020 in Repeatable, and Echoes, a love letter of Spoons music recreated by artists the world over. Spanning four decades of their beloved classics remastered, Repeatable cross-examines Spoons’ earliest successes and tracklists...
canadianbeats.ca

Zach’s Picks Of The Week – November 29 – December 4

Welcome music fans and it’s time once again for another Music Monday, with some brand new stuff! These are going to be Zach’s Picks of the Week from our website Canadian Beats. These were all specifically hand-chosen by yours truly, so I think you’re going to get something good. That being said, you are more than welcome to check out all of the other amazing articles on our website, posted all the time. However, you will get to check out a clip from each of these featured in the posted video just down here. But you can also check out the links if you scroll down, to the actual articles, and possibly you could learn something new.
NME

Five key questions ‘Tiger King’ season two needs to answer

If there was one good thing about lockdown, it was that we all got to watch lots and lots of television. Staying in our pyjamas, occasionally moving to brush the biscuit crumbs off our hoodies – and semi-consciously pressing “play next episode”. We were thoroughly spoiled too, with some of the greatest TV dramas of the century debuting during a well-timed streaming boom. Finally, we could forge our own path through the golden age of television.
canadianbeats.ca

Ron Kalmakoff releases video for new single, “Mother Nature”

Canadian singer-songwriter Ron Kalmakoff addresses the urgent need for action on our planet, which is in crisis, due to climate change, and global warming, with his new single, “Mother Nature”. From his newly released album, Nature the song features soaring instrumentation and a bold tapestry of male and female vocal...
canadianbeats.ca

Peter Karroll releases new song inspired by his father & dedicated to WWII Vets

Inspired by his father’s experiences in WWII, and dedicated to those who fought alongside him for freedom, Platinum- and Gold-awarded Canadian producer, writer, and singer/songwriter Peter Karroll has unveiled his new single, “Coming Home”. The title track from Karroll’s forthcoming album of the same name, the song shines a beacon...
canadianbeats.ca

Basement Revolver share latest single, “Tunnel Vision”

Indie band Basement Revolver‘s forthcoming new album, Embody, is one of friendship, of working out identity together and making deeply personal art. Set for release in 2022, the group have previously shared the singles “Skin” and “Transatlantic.”. Now, they follow with “Tunnel Vision,” a song very much about guitarist/vocalist Chrisy...
canadianbeats.ca

Madison Olds releases holiday single, “Christmas At Home”

Vancouver, BC-based pop singer-songwriter, Madison Olds has unveiled her newly minted holiday single, “Christmas At Home”. The perfect duet for sipping hot toddies by the fire with friends, the song is in collaboration with Nearly York (Lucas Gienow); the pair paint a seasonal portrait epitomizing the joy found in hiding out at home, avoiding the crowds and holiday chaos — until the family arrives, that is!
canadianbeats.ca

Bad Holiday releases video for new single, “Island”

Toronto, Ontario powerhouse of rock n roll, Bad Holiday have unveiled their latest single and video. This exciting party rock anthem is called “Island” and gives you a glimpse into what’s to come from their next album. The new single is a very chill and laid-back track, making it the perfect song for a drink tonight. But when your manager gets you all to fly in a sketchy plane for a gig, you know something’s got to go wrong on this bad holiday.
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
HollywoodLife

Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami Rocks Sparkly Cross Wrap Halter Top At Harry Styles Concert — Photos

Sami Sheen channeled her inner Harry Styles with a sparkly top and pant set at the singer’s ‘Love On Tour’ in Los Angeles. Sami Sheen rocked a sparkly wrap halter top and pant set at Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles. The 17-year-old daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and ex-wife Denise Richards posed with a colorful Pride flag outside of The Forum in an Instagram post shared on Monday, Nov. 22.
