Every single step I’ve taken has been to get perfect grades. To perfect my talent in extracurriculars, to get into the perfect college for the perfect future. I’m far from satisfied when I see that I got a 91 in the grade book. Those nine points that I could have gotten if I had just studied for a little longer. When I do get that “perfect” grade, I’m happy for a second, then focus on achieving the next task. It’s just an endless cycle. Though, through a different lens, I’m proud of my loved ones for getting that exact “imperfect” grade. So, why set higher standards for myself?

