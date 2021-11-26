ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tucson Police mourn loss of detective of nearly 20 years

By Maria Arey
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0402_0d7eTUsh00

The Tucson Police Department announced Friday a member of the department has died after being hospitalized for a medical condition.

Detective Jason Southard died early Friday morning after he was admitted to the hospital for a medical condition.

He joined the department in 2004, serving the community for nearly 20 years.

The department says no further information will be released at the request of his family.

----

Comments / 7

David Fosca
3d ago

Was it a bloodclot from the mRNA gene therapy experimental covid vaccine. Over 17,000 have died from reactions to the covid vaccine and thousands more permanently disabled. The Rome Declaration was signed by over 10,000 medical scientists and physicians including Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA gene therapy vaccine, railing against the mRNA vaccine for covid. The mainstream stream media willfully omits critical information from the public.

Reply
2
 

