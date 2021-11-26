Tucson Police mourn loss of detective of nearly 20 years

The Tucson Police Department announced Friday a member of the department has died after being hospitalized for a medical condition.

Detective Jason Southard died early Friday morning after he was admitted to the hospital for a medical condition.

He joined the department in 2004, serving the community for nearly 20 years.

The department says no further information will be released at the request of his family.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

