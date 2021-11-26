ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets’ Quincy Williams making his own name as fierce tackler

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36iQ1d_0d7eT4GI00
1 of 3

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quincy Williams has been tackling his way out of his younger brother’s massive shadow for years.

The New York Jets linebacker, who’s almost 16 months older than teammate and sibling Quinnen, was the “other” Williams brother through high school and college. And then in the biggest moments of their football careers.

Quinnen was the first-round pick of the Jets in 2019 out of Alabama, the third overall selection. He was a 6-foot-3, 300-pound national champion considered one of the premier defensive lineman in the country.

Meanwhile, Quincy waited until the next night when he went in the third round to Jacksonville. He was a 5-11, 230-pound lesser-known linebacker at Murray State.

“When I first got drafted, the thing was, who is Quincy Williams?” he recalled Friday. “And everybody was like, ’Oh, that’s Quinnen who played for Alabama’s brother. So most people would take it as like, ‘I’m a person, I’m a person,’ and just be mad about it. But then I just put that as a chip on my shoulder like I had to make a name for myself.

“That’s the realest thing, so I use it as like ammunition, for real.”

It certainly shows in his play.

While Quinnen is a space-eating run stuffer who shoves offensive linemen aside on his way to taking down quarterbacks, Quincy is a heat-seeking missile who slams into anyone trying to get past him.

“My No. 1 thing is just running through people,” said a smiling Quincy Williams, who ranks second to C.J. Mosley with a career-high 51 tackles. “So that’s the main thing. And at first, it’s like the crowd ‘ooohs.’ I love that. It feeds me. Then all of a sudden, it’s my teammates that get hyped about it. ...

“So it’s basically like me setting the tone for my teammates and my teammates rallying behind it. And I love that part of it.”

He started in place of Jarrad Davis last week and had 15 total tackles in New York’s 24-17 loss to Miami, the most for a Jets player since David Harris had 17 in 2009.

“One of his superpowers is speed,” coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s one of the faster linebackers in football, if you just look at his GPS numbers. He has the luxury of taking a step before triggering because whatever he lost at the snap, he can regain because he’s so fast and long.”

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich remembers scouting Williams at Murray State leading up to the draft and loving what he saw.

“I fought hard to try to get him in Atlanta and for us to draft him,” Ulbrich recalled. “Obviously, it didn’t work out. Spent a day with him, worked him out, the whole deal. He’s got that stuff you can’t coach. He’s got obviously the athleticism, the explosiveness, the speed and all of that. He’s also got instincts that are really rare.

“He can’t always articulate what he sees, but he sees it and he reacts. At the same time, he’s a hitter.”

Williams spent his first two NFL seasons mostly as a backup linebacker who started eight games as a rookie, and as a core special teams player. He also dealt with a few injuries, and was waived by the Jaguars when the team made its final cuts.

The Jets swooped in and claimed him the next day, reuniting him with his brother. Williams worked his way into the starting lineup at inside linebacker opposite Mosley for five straight games after the season opener as Davis recovered from an ankle injury suffered during New York’s preseason game at Green Bay.

“He’s got some stuff,” Ulbrich said. “He’s a guy that is so far from what he will become. Not even close to being a finished product. He’s got a long way to go and we’re excited about him.”

Davis returned to his starting role last month, with Williams going back to playing mostly special teams. But Davis still isn’t 100% healthy, so the Jets put Williams back in the starting lineup last Sunday — and he was all over the field.

“My first two years, I was playing on raw talent: I’m faster than you,” he said. “My eyes would be in the wrong spot, but I’d still make the play and maybe a good play, but if I was technical, I could’ve made it a lot faster if I had been looking at the right keys and stuff.”

That’s what has been improving drastically, through picking the brains of Mosley and Davis and devouring the playbook. Williams knows exactly where plays are heading now, and takes even quicker first steps.

“The play just looks so much easier, and most people are like, it’s natural to him, it was a natural thing,” Williams said. “And it really does just because the preparation I did, and that’s what they harp on here at the Jets.”

Williams called stepping back and watching how Davis prepares “a wonderful experience” and insisted he didn’t feel he was ”downgraded” because he learned how to better prepare from a veteran. Williams incorporated some of the things he picked up from Davis and added them to his approach.

“You have like your way, then you have the professional way,” Williams said. “So I want to be a pro in this league a long time.”

And with each fierce tackle, force everyone to know his name.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Dolphins Make Move Before Jets Game

The Miami Dolphins made a move Saturday that certainly could be described as interesting, elevating running back Duke Johnson from the practice squad. The move is interesting on a couple of levels, including the fact that none of the three running backs on the roster — Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Patrick Laird — appeared on the injury report this week ahead of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans Making Change At Quarterback After Loss To Jets?

Tyrod Taylor's status as the Houston Texans' starting quarterback is secure for the remainder of the season with no plans to go back to rookie Davis Mills. Despite the abysmal offensive output in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, Texans coach David Culley said that it would take an injury sidelining the veteran passer for him to be replaced.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

The NY Jets are preventing Quinnen Williams from reaching his ceiling

Quinnen Williams is putting up big numbers, but they should be bigger. New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is quietly enjoying a great season amidst the team’s horrific defensive struggles. Williams ranks fifth among IDL (interior defensive linemen) in sacks (5.0) and is tied for fourth in quarterback hits...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets Currently Own the 3rd and 7th Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

We have reached the point in the year where it makes sense to start assessing Draft position each week. It always seems to come distressingly early in the calendar for the New York Jets and their fans, but here we are. With yesterday’s loss, the Jets fell to 2-7. If...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
wearebreakingnews.com

Flacco Confident He Will Play On His Return To Jets

FLORHAM PARK, NJ USA (AP) – Joe Flacco is back with the New York Jets and is soon seen behind the center as the starting quarterback. The 36-year veteran was acquired from Philadelphia on Monday in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick because the Jets need help at quarterback after rookie Zach Wilson was out for at least two weeks. with a sprained knee ligament.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins Outlast Jets, Make It Three in a Row

The Miami Dolphins had their struggles against the lowly New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but found a way to make enough plays in the second half to pull out their third consecutive victory. Tua Tagovailoa threw two touchdown passes, including a career-long 65-yarder to wide receiver Mack...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Chiefs RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to make his first start with Jets

In an effort to shake things up at the trade deadline this year, the Kansas City Chiefs dealt away the off-field hero Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the New York Jets. In the exchange, Kansas City got much-needed salary-cap relief and recently-waived tight end Daniel Brown. The Jets now find themselves looking to the veteran guard’s experience to fortify their offensive line.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Ap#Jarrad Davis
AL.com

State NFL roundup: Quincy Williams sparks Jets’ win

New York linebacker Quincy Williams made 15 tackles last week, but the Jets lost to the Miami Dolphins 24-17. On Sunday against the Houston Texans, Williams had seven tackles, including a sack. This time, the former Wenonah High School standout got more out of the game than stats: The Jets...
NFL
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
FanBuzz

Dalvin Cook’s Girlfriend is an Up-and-Coming Rapper Named “Tokyo Jetz”

Dalvin Cook runs like a man on a mission. Sure, he has speed and moves. But, his ferocity is what makes him one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. Cook was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft precisely for these reasons. The Vikings needed a running threat, and the Florida State University product fit the bill.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tirico’s Postgame Comment Went Viral Last Night

Mike Tirico was on the call for Sunday Night Football last night, filling in for Al Michaels, who took the weekend off. The Baltimore Ravens took down the Cleveland Browns, 16-10, in a pretty ugly Sunday Night Football contest. A win is a win, though, and it was a big...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

665K+
Followers
354K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy