Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 12 win vs. Lions

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears snapped their five-game losing streak with a 16-14 defeat over the winless Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Cairo Santos booted the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ win, and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side.

There were a few surprises in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense.

Top 3 offense

AP Photo/Duane Burleson
  • TE Jimmy Graham – 83.6
  • RG James Daniels – 79.4
  • TE Cole Kmet – 79.2

Two of the highest-graded offensive players were tight ends, which is a pleasant surprise considering there was a time when tight ends were virtually invisible in Chicago’s passing game. Graham had two receptions for 34 yards, including the Bears’ only touchdown of the game from Andy Dalton. Kmet was the team’s second-leading receiver behind Darnell Mooney, notching a career-high eight receptions on 11 targets for 65 yards. Daniels was Chicago’s highest-graded offensive lineman, where he earned strong pass blocking and run blocking grades.

Bottom 3 offense

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski
  • TE J.P. Holtz – 47.5
  • WR Marquise Goodwin – 50.6
  • WR Isaiah Coulter – 52.2

With Allen Robinson still sidelined with a hamstring injury, Goodwin was expected to see more reps after his first 100-yard receiving game last week against the Ravens. Goodwin had no catches on one target before he exited the game early with a foot injury. But the Bears were in good hands with Mooney, who had his second consecutive game with 100 receiving yards. Coulter, who was called up from the practice squad in Robinson’s absence, was targeted just once and had no catches. Holtz, who has been utilized more as a blocker than a receiver, had the lowest grade for an offensive player, where he struggled mightily in run blocking.

Top 3 defense

  • CB Jaylon Johnson – 91.0
  • OLB Trevis Gipson – 85.6
  • OLB Sam Kamara – 69.8

The two highest-graded defensive players from the Bears were a pair of 2020 draft picks in Johnson and Gipson, who both played a huge role in Chicago’s victory over the Lions. Johnson tied for a team-best six tackles, including one for a loss, and had a forced fumble. Gipson also had a forced fumble, along with two tackles and one quarterback hit. He continues to show growth in his second season, and he looks like he has a bright future. Kamara was a surprise among Bears defenders, notching a 69.8 grade, the third-highest. He garnered a strong grade against the run, even though he didn’t make it into the box score.

Bottom 3 defense

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski
  • ILB Caleb Johnson – 37.5
  • OLB Cassius Marsh – 38.1
  • DT Margus Hunt – 41.6

The good news is that the Bears’ key defensive players weren’t among the lowest-graded players against the Lions. Marsh, who was promoted to the active roster with Khalil Mack landing on season-ending injured reserve, garnered an abysmal 29.8 grade against the run. Johnson, who finished with one tackle, also struggled against the run but had a decent tackling grade. Hunt, who was called up from the practice squad, struggled against the run and rushing the quarterback.

Other notables

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
  • QB Andy Dalton – 70.6
  • RB David Montgomery – 61.4
  • S Eddie Jackson – 66.8
  • CB Artie Burns – 51.9

Dalton got the starting nod in place of an injured Justin Fields, who suffered cracked ribs against the Ravens just four days before this game. Dalton was solid in relief, completing 24-of-39 passes for 317 yards and one touchdown. Matt Nagy certainly appeared to enjoy crafting a gameplay around Dalton, who saw the most passing attempts all season. But that came at the expense of David Montgomery and the run game. Montgomery had just 17 carries for 46 yards agains the second-worst run defense in the NFL.

Believe it or not, Burns wasn’t the lowest-graded defensive player for Chicago. He was actually among the middle of the pack despite being a liability at cornerback in place of a struggling Kindle Vildor. Neither are the answer for the Bears, and cornerback remains a concern. In his first game back from a hamstring injury, Jackson had a solid outing. He had three tackles in his return, and he garnered a strong 78.9 tackling grade.

