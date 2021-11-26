ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Chisel stream new album

Punknews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK punks The Chisel are streaming their new album....

www.punknews.org

metalinjection

SOLAR CROSS (OMNIUM GATHERUM) Streams New Album Echoes Of The Eternal Word

Solar Cross, the band formed by brothers Harri Pikka, Lauri Pikka, and Jarmo Pikka, is here to show you how melodic death metal is done with their new album Echoes Of The Eternal Word. Though given both Harri and Jarmo spent quite a few years in Omnium Gatherum, their mastery of the genre shouldn't be too shocking.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Clams Casino’s Lovely New Mini-Album Winter Flower

A few weeks ago, the pioneering cloud-rap producer Clams Casino reunited with his old collaborator A$AP Rocky on the new track “Sandman,” which came out as part of the 10th-anniversary festivities surrounding Rocky’s breakthrough mixtape LIVE.LOVE.A$AP. This was a nice reminder of a lot of things, and it especially recalled the feeling of hearing Clams’ head-blown productions for the first time. Today, Clams Casino is back with another reminder.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Deep Purple's 'Turning to Crime' Album Preview Streaming

(hennemusic) Deep Purple will release their new covers album, "Turning To Crime", on November 26. Ahead of its arrival, Dutch retailer Plato are streaming preview clips of all of the set's 12 tracks, which was produced by Bob Ezrin and features songs originally done by Cream, The Yardbirds, Bob Dylan and more.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Animals As Leaders Returning With New Album and Share Video

Animals As Leaders are celebrating the announcement of their first new full-length album in 6 years with the release of a music video for their new single. The track is called "The Problem Of Other Minds" and comes from their forthcoming album, "Parrhesia," which is set to be released on March 25, 2022.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Långfinger Update on New Album Recording

Probably okay now to admit that I wasn’t sure there was going to be another album from Swedish classic heavy rockers Långfinger, but as of a week ago, the band have finished basic tracks for the follow-up to 2016’s Crossyears (review here). Guitarist Kalle Lilja has been plenty busy as one of the operators of Welfare Sounds in Gothenburg, and drumming in Wolves in Haze, who have a new record out, so without hearing that Långfinger were actively… active… I kind of assumed they weren’t. Happy to have been mistaken.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

KORN Guitarist Compares New Album To 2002 Album Untouchables

Korn guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer recently spoke to Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, where he compares the band's coming Requiem album to their 2002 classic Untouchables. Shaffer said he feels like maybe it's because Korn spent so much time on the guitars this time around, and that the new record has quite a few layers.
ROCK MUSIC
WIVB

Adele releases new album, “30”

(WIVB) — We’re saying “hello” to Adele’s latest album. “30” is the British songwriter’s first album in six years. She premiered some of those new songs during a CBS special this past weekend. The 12-track album chronicles her emotional journey as she decided to leave her husband.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Four Tet accuses Domino of removing albums from streaming services

In Four Tet’s continuing legal dispute with his former label, Domino Records, the imprint has now reportedly removed three of the producer’s albums from streaming platforms. “This is heartbreaking to me,” said Four Tet, real name Kieran Hebden, on Twitter yesterday. “I’m so upset to see that Domino has removed...
MUSIC
Echo online

Review: Summer Walker is here with a new album

One of the hottest talents in RnB is back with her album ”Still Over It,” filled with plenty of songs that will leave the listeners in their feelings. Summer Walker’s ability to create relatable music and sing about a toxic relationship was on full display throughout all 20 tracks of this album. Focusing on her past relationship with producer London on da Track, she was truly able to write from the heart. What makes this album a bit more confusing though is that a few of the tracks were written or produced by London himself.
WALKER, MI
theobelisk.net

Spaceslug Announce New Album out Dec. 10

Polish heavy psychedelic rockers Spaceslug have set Dec. 10 as the release date for their new album, Memorial. The Wroclaw three-piece announced in June that they had completed work on the offering, following the release of the single “The Event Horizon” (review here) as a means of recouping (at least some of the) financial losses incurred by a flood of their rehearsal room. Their 2020 Leftovers EP (review here) and 2019’s Reign of the Orion (review here) both worked to significantly expand their sound, and while one expects Memorial to do likewise, how that might be realized isn’t yet known. The first single isn’t released until next week.
ROCK MUSIC
djmag.com

Rezz releases new album, 'Spiral': Listen

Rezz has released her new album, 'Spiral'. Originally announced in September, the release of the artist's fourth album follows the unveiling a string of singles in recent weeks that included 'Chemical Bond' with Deathpact, 'Let Me In' with fknsyd, 'Sacrificial' with PVRIS, and 'Taste of You' with Dove Cameron. Elsewhere on the new album, there are collaborations with PEEKABOO, EDDIE, Shadow Cliq and fellow Canadian act Metric.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Maxwell releases new single, announces album and tour

(November 16, 2021) Fans of iconic R&B singer Maxwell have been waiting for the third album in the trilogy BlackSummersNight that he announced over a decade ago. Now, the oft-reclusive star has announced that BlackSummersNIGHT will be issued in 2022, under his new arrangement with BMG. Maxwell told Billboard magazine:...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Bob Vylan announces UK tour

Bob Vylan have announced UK tour dates for spring 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 26. The band will be touring Ireland with Problem Patterns in February and will be releasing their new album The Price of Life on April 22 via their own label Ghost Theatre. Bob Vylan released We Live Here (Deluxe) earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Twenty One Pilots Announce Tour And New Album

Twenty One Pilots announced a coast-to-coast, 23-city tour that will kick off next summer in St. Paul, Minnesota on August 18th. Stops will include New York City, Toronto, Nashville, Anaheim, and more before wrapping in Seattle on September 24th. The band also surprise-released a deluxe version of their most recent...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Me Rex release “Never Graduate” lyric video

Me Rex have released a lyric video for their new song "Never Graduate". The video features footage filmed on their 2021 UK tour. The song is off their upcoming Pterodactyl EP out February 4 via Big Scary Monsters. Me Rex released Megabear earlier this year. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Green Day release “Hitchin a Ride (BBC Live Session)”

Green Day have released a video for the BBC live version of "Hitchin' a Ride". The song was recorded in 1998 and is off their upcoming live album The BBC Sessions due out December 10. Green Day will be touring Europe and the UK with the Hella Mega Tour in 2022 and released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
moshpitnation.com

EXCLUSIVE ALBUM STREAM: Noise Trail Immersion – Curia

Label – I, Voidhanger Records. Back in 2018, Symbology of Shelter by Noise Trail Immersion landed at the #46 spot on my annual top 50. In retrospect, I feel I undervalued that album – it probably should have been somewhere in the top half of the list – but those lists are always just a snapshot of the moment. The album has certainly received more consistent repeat plays since then than other albums which are listed in loftier spots, partly because it has staying power, but it’s fair to say that it’s also partly because I have a physical copy, making it harder to lose track of in the shuffle of my life. There is no danger of Curia, which we are streaming in full here today prior to release, suffering the same fate of being initially undervalued. This fourth album by the band grabbed me by the throat and pulled me into deep, beautiful oblivion from the very first notes. Press play to check it out for yourself, then jump below for my full review AND an interview with the band.
ROCK MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Queen top UK classic album streaming survey

Queen’s 1981 “Greatest Hits” package has been named the most-streamed classic album in the UK according to a survey of data by the country’s Official Charts Company. The collection topped a list of 200 of the most-streamed albums released in the 70s, 80s and 90s; upon its original release, Queen’s “Greatest Hits” debuted on the UK charts at No. 2 before spending four weeks atop the list.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Filthy Radicals release “Scavenger” video

Toronto based ska punks The Filthy Radicals have released a video for their song "Scavenger". The video was made by Crusty Media. The song is off their EP The Fine Line Between Real and Insane that is out now via Stomp Records. The Filthy Radicals released their EP Freedom 45 earlier this year and their last album was Cloak and Stagger in 2016. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
decodedmagazine.com

Tinlicker announce new album

Distinguished Utrecht-based duo Tinlicker (Micha Heyboer and Jordi van Achthoven) have revealed that their forthcoming album ‘In Another Lifetime’ is out on 18th February via independent record label Anjunadeep. The announcement follows their single release ‘Be Here and Now’ and comes alongside the release of the new album single ‘You Take My Hand’ featuring Jamie Irrepressible, out now.
ROCK MUSIC

