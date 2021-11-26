Nessel offers tips on how you can avoid holiday scams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With shoppers hitting the stores online and in-person, the state attorney general’s office is warning about scammers taking advantage of those checking off their wish lists.

No matter where consumers shop, State Attorney General Dana Nessel encourages them to use a credit card. She explains it usually offers protections, giving the consumer better chances of recovering money lost or stolen during a fraudulent transaction.

“You can actually get your money back most times,” Nessel said. “If you use a debit card or you use some sort of cash app-type of payment, you’re not going to have that type of opportunity.”

With the holidays marking the season of giving, Nessel warns of scammers trying to pose as charities whenever asking for contributions.

“You want to make sure that that charity is actually registered with the state of Michigan,” Nessel explained. “You can ask questions like ‘What is your name, address, phone number of your organization? What’s your registration number?’ They should have all of that information. If they don’t, please do not even consider giving to that particular charity. It’s probably some sort of a scam.”

More tips and resources for consumers can be found at Michigan.gov .

