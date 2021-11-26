ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma health officials react to news of mysterious new COVID-19 variant, say many questions are yet to be answered

By Thomas Fleming/ KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The world’s leading health experts are rushing to learn everything they can about a potentially dangerous new COVID-19 variant, and although there’s no concrete data that suggests it’s any more contagious or severe, the medical community isn’t taking any chances.

The White House has since responded by restricting travel from South Africa and other surrounding countries , effective Monday.

US to ban travel from South Africa, 7 other African nations due to COVID-19 variant

The Omicron variant, formerly referred to as B.1.1.529, was named by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday.

Dr. Mary Clarke from the Oklahoma State Medical Association says it has been found in multiple countries, including Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

“[We’ve seen] a dramatic peak, it is a very sharp uptick,” she said. “That makes us concerned that it is a lot more easy to be contagious.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2337Tx_0d7eReyL00
A person in Africa’s southern region being tested for the Omicron variant.

She also says it’s when — not if — the variant makes its way to the United States.

“It would be impossible not to be in the U.S. [at some point],” she said. “It is entirely possible we already have cases in the U.S. today [and] we just don’t know it yet; if it is spreading as quickly as the concern is, it may not take a few months, it may be faster than that.”

Oklahoma health officials brace for post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge

Dr. David Chansolme with INTEGRIS has been following the variant since it first made headlines.

“They had several cases a day in South Africa; they went from about 200 to 2100,” he said. “That was kind of what spawned this search for a new variant.”

He says it’s way to early to say whether this will be more or less virulent than the other strains.

“We have to let science play out and we have to let this thing play out,” he said. “I think fearmongering or anything like that is a little big counterproductive here. We just have to watch what happens here see the science.”

Dr. Clarke says the medical community should learn more in the coming days and weeks.

“This is truly an ongoing breaking piece of information and the more we know, probably in the next 24-48 hours, we’ll probably have a lot more data,” she said.

CDC reports 33 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

If it does make its way to the states, she says we should be able to test for this particular variant, but the amount of testing remains an unknown.

“The technology is there, it is really just once you set up the testing parameters,” she said. “The question will be is how many tests we do because we haven’t had a lot of data, a lot of variant testing information out of the Oklahoma State Health Department, so that may be a little bit of a confounding factor that we may or may not get for a while yet.”

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 28

True American
3d ago

if a country has a outbreak of covid then there should be a travel Ban put it should be now not Monday !! but is the liberal dumbass's going to call him racist !! but better yet we have thousands headed this way and basement Joe Biden is going to let them right in on in !!

Reply(3)
10
Anthony Crisel
2d ago

imagine that Biden administration lifts travel ban and now there's a new variant? anyone besides me find it funny that these new strains come out but they still pushing same bs shots that don't work on the American people not the 2mil + illegals that have entered the US but only our fellow citizens. wake up before their is no US left

Reply
4
Fire at will
3d ago

Every time they make a new booster there is going to be another variant.

Reply(2)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Coronavirus
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#The White House#African#Omicron#Integris
KFOR

Five things to know about omicron, new COVID-19 ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KFOR

Omicron: What we know and don’t know on new COVID variant

It’s unclear where the new variant first emerged, but scientists in South Africa alerted the World Health Organization in recent days, and it has now been seen in travelers arriving in several countries, from Australia to Israel to the Netherlands.
WORLD
KFOR

Will flight restrictions help as new virus variant emerges?

The risks of the variant, called omicron, are largely unknown. But the World Health Organization has called it a “variant of concern” and governments around the world are not waiting for scientists to better understand the variant to impose flight bans and other travel restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KFOR

KFOR

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy