Woman, Four Animals Die After West Side House Fire

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and three others are seriously injured after a house fire in the Clearing neighborhood Monday morning. According to the Chicago Fire Department, a fire broke out in the basement of the home at 5724 W. 64 St., near Midway Airport. pic.twitter.com/PkC9MeMfQb — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 29, 2021 CFD said a woman in her 60s died. The other victims include a boy around 7 years old in serious condition, a man in his 60s in fair condition and a woman in her 30s in critical condition. An investigation is underway. Renaldo Vera said he was sleeping when his dog started...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO