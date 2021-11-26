The Filthy Radicals release “Scavenger” video

Italian doom mystics Messa will release their new album, Close, on March 11 through Svart Records. It is the label debut for the band who were last heard from with 2018’s Feast for Water (review here) and who would seem to be set to resume the significant momentum of audience building that record and the subsequent road work brought them. The new single “Pilgrim,” feels only suitable in its featuring of ritualized headbanging. I haven’t heard anything else from the record at this point — I wasn’t even cool enough to hear about this; I stumbled on it thumbing through social media — and I guess that’s a complaint in itself, but one thing you won’t hear me griping about is the march Messa lead across the song’s seven minutes.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO