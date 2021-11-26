ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Filthy Radicals release “Scavenger” video

Punknews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto based ska punks The Filthy Radicals have released a video for their song "Scavenger". The...

www.punknews.org

GreenwichTime

Alice Glass Previews Debut Album With New ‘Baby Teeth’ Video

Alice Glass has announced her debut studio album, Prey//IV, which arrives on Jan. 28 via Eating Glass Records and it’s available for preorder. She also shared the lead single from the LP, “Baby Teeth.”. In the accompanying Lucas David and Astra Zero-created video for the track, a 3D version of...
VIDEO GAMES
bravewords.com

FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Release Live Drum Playthrough Video For "No"

Almost one year ago, Italian orchestral death metal masters, Fleshgod Apocalypse, released their new single, "No", accompanied by a music video from Marina L. McLean (Sanda Movies). Today, the band follows up with a live drum playthrough from their monstrous drummer, Eugene Ryabchenko. Ryabchenko comments on the playthrough: "This song...
ROCK MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Messa to Release March 11; Video Posted

Italian doom mystics Messa will release their new album, Close, on March 11 through Svart Records. It is the label debut for the band who were last heard from with 2018’s Feast for Water (review here) and who would seem to be set to resume the significant momentum of audience building that record and the subsequent road work brought them. The new single “Pilgrim,” feels only suitable in its featuring of ritualized headbanging. I haven’t heard anything else from the record at this point — I wasn’t even cool enough to hear about this; I stumbled on it thumbing through social media — and I guess that’s a complaint in itself, but one thing you won’t hear me griping about is the march Messa lead across the song’s seven minutes.
ROCK MUSIC
Punknews.org

Dan Andriano and The Bygones release “Wrong” lyric video

Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio's new band Dan Andriano and The Bygones have released a lyric video for their new song "Wrong". The video features animation from Rob Fidel, illustration by Arian Buhler, and photos by Zach Thomas. The song is off their upcoming album Dear Darkness out February 11, 2022 via Epitaph Records. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Silverstein release “It's Over” video

Silverstein have released a video for their new song "It's Over". The song appears to be a standalone single and is out digitally via UNFD. Silverstein are currently on tour and last released A Beautiful Place to Drown in 2020. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

La Armada release “Checkmate Humanity” video

La Armada have released a video for their song "Checkmate Humanity". The song is off their upcoming album Anti-Colonial Vol. 2 out February 11 via Lockjaw Records, Thousand Island Records, and Mal De Ojo Records. La Armada released Anti-Colonial Vol. 1 in 2019. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

Video For Tomorrow’s Screams Releases Music Video For “Tomorrow’s Screams”

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum (Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohen) have released the official video for “Tomorrow’s Screams,” from their debut album THANKS FOR COMING, ahead of their Fall European Headline Tour that kicks off next week. The new video, shot by Lexie Moreland, finds bandmates...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Hostilities release “Cornered” video

Portland based hardcore band Hostilities have released a video for their new song "Cornered". The song is off their upcoming album NØ COWARDS due out April 15, 2022 via Bullet Tooth. The band will be playing a handful of shows on the West Coast this December. Hostilities released their EP Violent Breed in 2019. Check out the video and dates below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Potty Mouth release “Got You” video

Potty Mouth have released a video for "Got You". The video was created by Abby Weems. The song is off their last EP 1% Happier that is out now via Get Better Records. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Weakened Friends release “Everything is Better” video

Weakened Friends have released a video for their new song "Everything is Better". The song is off their upcoming album Quitter that will be out November 19 via Big Scary Monsters and Don Giovanni Records. Weakened Friends will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 and released Common Blah in 2018. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Cleveland Scene

Empty Kodiak Releases Debut Single and Lyric Video

Local singer-songwriter Chaz Stead’s band Empty Kodiak has just released its debut single “Teeth/The Ghost,” which was recorded locally in Middleburg Heights. The surf pop song “Teeth” features a saxophone solo by Dave Gorski with what is known as the prismizer effect, and the B-side single, “The Ghost,” is an autobiographical storytelling of Stead’s own experience dealing with "unresolved conflict and loss." Stead’s wife Kennedy sings on the track, and the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Adeline speaks at the song’s open and close.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
nextmosh.com

Jinjer release “Disclosure!” music video

Ukrainian metal powerhouse Jinjer have unleashed a music video for their track titled “Disclosure!” — check out the clip below. The tune appears on the band’s most recent album on Napalm Records dubbed ‘Wallflowers.’. A presser states, “With a fiery opening, “Disclosure!” cuts sharp like a razor blade without making...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Donner release moody new video for Andromeda Waltz

Donner, the latest musical project from White Willow/The Opium Cartel man Jacob Holm-Lupo, have released a video for brand new single Andromeda Waltz which you can watch below. The original intention was for Donner to be an explorative space where fiddling with. hardware synthesisers and hardware effects consisted of the...
THEATER & DANCE
BC Heights

BC Dynamics Release Christmas Single and Music Video

Bedecked in their finest festive attire and cloaked in shades of red and green, the singers of the Boston College Dynamics fill Gasson Commons with the harmony of their caroling. The accomplished a cappella group dances as members wrap their arms around each other, surrounded by Christmas trees and tinsel, in their music video featuring the group’s rendition of “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway.
BOSTON, MA
Punknews.org

Face To Face release video for “Blanked Out”

Face to Face have released a video for "Blanked Out". The video was directed by Jeremy Frye. The song is off their album No Way Out But Through that was released earlier this year. Face to Face will be touring this winter. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Justin Fancy releases video for “Beauty Queen”

Canadian Country artist and reigning Music NL Country Artist of the Year and Rising Star of the Year, Justin Fancy has unveiled a music video for his latest single, “Beauty Queen”. The video closes a chapter in the on-screen romance between Justin and childhood friend Samantha Picco (Big Brother Canada...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Me Rex release “Never Graduate” lyric video

Me Rex have released a lyric video for their new song "Never Graduate". The video features footage filmed on their 2021 UK tour. The song is off their upcoming Pterodactyl EP out February 4 via Big Scary Monsters. Me Rex released Megabear earlier this year. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Jim Lindberg releases “You're Not Alone” video

Jim Lindberg of Pennywise has released a video for his song "You're Not Alone". The video was written, produced, and directed by Whitey McConnaughy. The song is off his solo album Songs From The Elkhorn Trail that was released earlier this month. The physical version will be out on May 6, 2022 via Epitaph Records. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Effens release “Venom Denim” video

The Effens have released a video for their song "Venom Denim". The song is off their EP Eventually that was released earlier this year. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Wine Lips release “Fingers” video

Wine Lips have released a video for their song "Fingers". The video was directed by Ciarán Downes. The song is off their album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party that was released last month via Stomp Records. Wine Lips will be touring Canada and the US this winter. Check out the video below.
MUSIC

Community Policy