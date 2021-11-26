Ponte Vedra senior Kendall Mignerey, mother/coach Robin reflect on final season together

PONTE VEDRA BEACH — Kendall Mignerey was one game away from breaking the tie.

She and her older sister, Logan, both won two state volleyball titles for Ponte Vedra. One more win against against Mater Academy Charter in the state championship game would’ve given Kendall the edge over her big sister. And Logan knew.

“She (jokingly) told me ‘Don’t go win another ring because we need to stay even!’” Kendall said. Logan, however, would later surprise Kendall by showing up at the championship game to cheer for her.

The Lady Sharks, unfortunately, didn’t get past the Lady Lions and finished as the runner-up in the 6A state championship.

It was not the way Kendall pictured ending her illustrious volleyball career at Ponte Vedra. Nevertheless, she is thankful she competed in the final, she said, recognizing many athletes never get the opportunity – let alone win multiple state titles.

“This is not a common thing that people do,” Kendall said. “I underestimate the value and importance of that.”

Kendall’s entire experience was unique because she had the chance to play alongside her sister for their mother, Robin. It’s an experience she is certain to look back on and cherish for the rest of her life, she said.

So close:Mater Academy denies Ponte Vedra in state volleyball final, ends Sharks' title streak

New champs:Talent, team chemistry propel Ponte Vedra girls cross country to state title

Playing for Mom

Since Kendall was five, she had always been on the volleyball courts with her mom and sister. She grew up watching Ponte Vedra volleyball, waiting for the day she could finally play for her mother, who has coached the program since 2008.

“I couldn’t wait to be in the gym,” Kendall said. “Be the high schoolers on the court playing in the Ponte Vedra jersey. Once it was finally my turn to play, it was everything I imagined.”

For Robin, though, coaching her daughters was an intense experience.

“Probably my most stressful years, honestly,” Robin said. “Because I do worry about looking fair and not favoring them.”

Kendall said she never felt any special treatment from her mother and had to work even harder to meet the program's high expectations. Ponte Vedra won its first championship a year before she joined the team in 2017.

Robin’s longtime assistant Daniel Burkert, who has known Kendall and Logan since they were small children, thought Robin always coached her daughters fairly.

“If one of them was not playing well, then they were going to sit for a little bit,” Burkert said.

Coach Dan’s Office

Burkert loves the Mignerey family and over the years has built a strong relationship with them, especially Kendall.

Kendall remembers going to his office when she was younger, and would later visit when she started attending Ponte Vedra, where Burkert was a registrar for 13 years.

Kendall visited his office more often and they connected through conversation. Burkert, who left Ponte Vedra this week to pursue a different career path at the upstart Beachside High School, said he'll miss the visits.

A message Burkert always pushed on Kendall was to never let anyone tell her she couldn’t do anything, especially as a girl. Kendall said it’ll be sad to know he won’t be at Ponte Vedra for the last two semesters of her senior year.

“Just talking to someone takes you away from high school and classes,” Kendall said. “Being able to go to Dan’s office was like our (students') own personal locker room. It’s the thing I look forward to every day.”

When Kendall was a small child, Burkert never imagined she would play volleyball because he didn't think of her as competitive enough. As Kendall began playing volleyball, though, he started to notice her tough spirit.

“There’s a difference between wanting to win and hating to lose,” Burkert said. “Kendall hates to lose.”

Both of her parents are competitive but Kendall, like her father, is mostly quiet until it’s time to compete.

“She’s our biggest cheerleader,” Robin said, adding Kendall won the team character award this year for her work ethic, likability and respectfulness toward coaches.

Now, Robin and Burkert have a chance to become Kendall and Logan’s biggest cheerleaders when Kendall joins Logan at Florida Atlantic University to play volleyball.

As the second of her three children exits the nest to start a new journey, Robin had but one piece of advice for her daughter.

“Make lemonade out of lemons,” Robin said. “Thicken up your skin and be grateful you’re healthy and can play sports.”