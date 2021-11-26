ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

SB Stoughton Road reopens following two-vehicle crash, officials say

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcPzk_0d7eOoPI00

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of southbound Stoughton Road have reopened near Cottage Grove Road Friday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. All lanes reopened around 6:45 p.m.

Dane County dispatch said initial reports said multiple vehicles are involved and multiple people may have been injured. The Madison Police Department later said two vehicles were involved and no one was injured.

