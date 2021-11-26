SB Stoughton Road reopens following two-vehicle crash, officials say

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of southbound Stoughton Road have reopened near Cottage Grove Road Friday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. All lanes reopened around 6:45 p.m.

Dane County dispatch said initial reports said multiple vehicles are involved and multiple people may have been injured. The Madison Police Department later said two vehicles were involved and no one was injured.

