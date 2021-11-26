ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500 Index: Close below 4673 to further increase downside pressure – Credit Suisse

Cover picture for the articlePrior to the ‘risk-off’ seen overnight economists at Credit Suisse had already been looking for a correction lower. This ‘risk-off’ phase has the potential to exacerbate this risk and they are alert to the potential formation of a bearish ‘reversal week’, which would be seen confirmed on a close below 4673...

