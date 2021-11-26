ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Man Armed with Taser Arrested for Attempting to Rob El Cajon Home Depot

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
An El Cajon Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Police Friday arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly attempted to steal $800 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot and menaced employees with a Taser.

Jmikel Wilson, who is believed homeless, was booked into the San Diego County jail on suspicion of robbery, said Lt. Nick Sprecco of the El Cajon Police Department.

Just after 10:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the home improvement store at 298 Fletcher Parkway, where employees observed Wilson walking around the store with a full shopping cart and then attempting to leave without paying.

When he was confronted, he pulled out a Taser and threatened the employees, Sprecco said.

Police stopped him in the parking lot and took him into custody without further incident, Sprecco said.

No one was hurt and the merchandise was returned.

City News Service contributed to this article.

