WATCH: Wadsworth Griswold House lights up for the holiday season

Family tree farm gears up for holiday season
Now that the turkeys have been eaten many have started to buy their Christmas trees. For some, it's a tradition to pick out a live one specifically from Greig's Christmas Tree Farm in Willoughby Hills who've been selling trees for more than 60 years.
Yippee-ki-yay — 'Die Hard' themed dinner coming to Great Lakes Brewing Co.
The Great Lakes Brewing Company is hosting a special “Die-Hard”-themed holiday Brewmaster's Dinner on Dec. 14.
Elf on the Shelf Musical headed to Akron
You've heard of Elf on the Shelf, but did you know there was a musical?
Light After Dark Menorah Parade held in Lyndhurst
Sunday marked the first night of Hanukkah, or Chanukkah, and to celebrate, a parade was held in Lyndhurst.
Nonprofit Cleveland Angels seeking donations on GivingTuesday
GivingTuesday is a day to encourage you to do good, and Cleveland Angels is hoping you help them so they can do even more good for children in foster care.
News 5 hosting donation telethon with Cleveland food bank
The pandemic made the problem even worse, and that’s why News 5 Cleveland has partnered with the food bank to host a phone bank in an effort to raise money to address the food assistance problem.
Crafty Mart holds 13th annual Holiday Market in Akron
A local non-profit that aims to support artists, makers and artisans in the Akron area hosted its 13th annual Holiday Market in a newly renovated space for Small Business Saturday.
Meet the retiree helping deliver meals to Lorain seniors
With food access growing scarcer for seniors between the ages of 65 and 84 in Lorain County, a local retiree decided to use his free time and help a local program deliver meals directly to those in need.
Nela Park holiday lights display continuing this year
The Nela Park holiday lighting tradition at GE Lighting headquarters in East Cleveland will continue again for the 97th year
Richmond Heights police bring Christmas cheer to city streets
For the second straight year, the Richmond Heights Police Department got festive in a unique way, bringing holiday cheer to the city streets Sunday.
Celebrate the holidays with these festive events happening in NE Ohio
The holiday season is upon us. Celebrate the spirit of the season with tree lighting ceremonies, fireworks and ice skating at numerous events throughout Northeast Ohio.
Here are the first 30 'Vax-2-School' winners
The first winners of Ohio’s “Vax-2-School” lottery were announced Monday on social media.
Greater Cleveland RTA launches 2021 Holiday Trains
Holiday Trains have become a tradition for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority and this year's decorations are officially here.
Macy's Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has returned in full, after being crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year.
Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A 2-year-old dog named Earlie
Earlie is a little ball of energy who needs some new people to play with and a loving and caring home.
Local entrepreneurs prepare for Small Business Saturday
For the small businesses, this Saturday is an important day. It's Small Business Saturday.
Volunteers spend Thanksgiving feeding people in need at Cleveland church
New Life at Calvary Church in Cleveland invited folks inside for its annual free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday.
Local businesses feel strong support on Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday is the day where folks are encouraged to support and buy from local small businesses, and it’s been an especially rough few years for them.
Salvation Army searching for bell ringers as giving season nears
It's that time of year. Bells will be ringing across Northeast Ohio as the Salvation Army's red kettles will be out for donations.
Shoppers wade through high prices of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving
On the night before Thanksgiving, shoppers were rushing to area grocery stores, cutting it down to the wire to grab those last few ingredients. But with the cost of Thanksgiving dinner on the rise this year, they were also cutting corners.
