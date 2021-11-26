ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

School funding: Students need support

By Letters editor
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Re: “Educational system stretched beyond capacity fails students” [Nov. 19, Opinion]:. Educational funding is sadly too low to begin with, then add all the additional student needs because of this...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Norwich Free Academy Offering Support to School Community After Student's Death

The Norwich Free Academy community is mourning the loss of a student after school officials announced their sudden death. Superintendent Brian M. Kelly said the school is offering drop-in counseling areas that provide a safe space for students to share feelings and talk to others. "Please be mindful that anyone...
NORWICH, CT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Students Attending In-School Instruction No longer Eligible for Pandemic EBT Benefits

Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Maryland Department of Human Services in conjunction with the Maryland State Department of Education secured approval from the USDA to operate a Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) Program. The program has successfully served approximately 550,000 Maryland children, and the Department of Human Services has issued over $1 Billion in benefits […] The post MD Students Attending In-School Instruction No longer Eligible for Pandemic EBT Benefits appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Christian School creates fund to help students with tuition

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Casper Christian School opened their doors September first, and has already seen incredible growth with 230 partners investing in the success. Being a private school, CCS decided to create a tuition-assisting program, the Mountaineer Fund, to help perspective students fund their education. “At the...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Counselor#Bsn#Mph#Rn
cbs2iowa.com

Regis Middle School students collect food, toiletries for families in need

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Student leaders from Regis Middle School collected items for Cedar Rapids' Metro Catholic Outreach (MCO). Students collected 78 totes of non-perishable food and personal care items ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. “And we know that one in every eleven Iowans are hungry and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Guest columnist Maddie Raymond: Students all need a better support system

College application season is making my mom cry. At night, I hear her sob, talking about how she wants to do right by us but it’s just so hard. Every morning, our dining room is filled with crumpled up pieces of paper and half-finished forms on the table. Our whole family is pulled taut like a rubber band, ready to snap at any moment. We’re all holding our breath, waiting for the day that all the forms are filled out and the applications sent off and we can move on with our lives. But as we sit here in this purgatory, I can’t help but wonder why it has to be like this.
COLLEGES
rrobserver.com

Letter to the Observer: Better school bus funding is much-needed for RRPS

After years of the Rio Rancho Public Schools transportation department being underfunded, it’s time for the New Mexico Public Education Department to fix the problem now. It appears there is a unique complex formula for funding school bus transportation for all New Mexico school districts, but it does not work for Rio Rancho.
RIO RANCHO, NM
midfloridanewspapers.com

We need lawmakers to provide sufficient and sustainable funding for schools

Educating students in our schools is a collaborative effort. Everyone has a role to play, and we all have to do our part. That includes legislators, who have the ability to pass laws and provide funding that support our efforts. Every year, we talk with our legislative representatives to let...
EDUCATION
Quad Cities Onlines

Teaching in the Quad-Cities: School districts looking to their students to meet need for teachers

In the wake of a shortage of teachers, Quad-Cities school districts are looking at their students as one way to help them meet their staffing needs in the future. These districts encourage their own students to explore and pursue teaching as a career; then, if they go into the profession, they're encouraged to return to their home district as teachers.
MOLINE, IL
nny360.com

Pivot Foundation raising funds to boost student assistance services at area schools

WATERTOWN — With the return of full-time instruction presenting additional challenges in schools, counselors have extended waiting lists and do not have the capacity to adequately serve all student requests. Pivot Prevention and Health Services is looking to help alleviate some of the pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy