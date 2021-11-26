School funding: Students need support

College application season is making my mom cry. At night, I hear her sob, talking about how she wants to do right by us but it’s just so hard. Every morning, our dining room is filled with crumpled up pieces of paper and half-finished forms on the table. Our whole family is pulled taut like a rubber band, ready to snap at any moment. We’re all holding our breath, waiting for the day that all the forms are filled out and the applications sent off and we can move on with our lives. But as we sit here in this purgatory, I can’t help but wonder why it has to be like this.

COLLEGES ・ 11 DAYS AGO