Live Updates: Virginia Defeats Lehigh 61-43

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks men's basketball score updates and live analysis

Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Starting Lineups

Virginia

Kihei Clark

Reece Beekman

Armaan Franklin

Jayden Gardner

Kadin Shedrick

Lehigh

Evan Taylor

Marques Wilson

Ben Knostman

Jeameril Wilson

Dominic Parolin

First Half

Armaan Franklin gets the scoring started with an elbow jumper, which is quickly becoming his go-to shot. Kadin Shedrick picks up a pair of help-side blocks early in the game, but Lehigh is able to score layups on three-straight possessions to take a 6-2 lead. Kihei Clark hits an open three from the left wing to end a near four-minute scoring drought for Virginia. Marques Wilson responds with a wide open three of his own on the other end. Jayden Gardner does a spin move and finishes at the rim with a foul.

Lehigh 9, Virginia 7 | 13:59 1H



Francisco Caffaro gets a layup to go after spending what seemed like an eternity in the paint surrounded by four Mountain Hawks. Nic Lynch scores over Caffaro on a hook shot, but Caffaro answers back with an offensive rebound and putback. Jayden Gardner ties the game at 13 with a jab-step pull-up jumper on the right baseline.

Lehigh 13, Virginia 13 | 10:02 1H

Francisco Caffaro with a great move in the paint and scores with his right hand to cap off a UVA 8-0 run to retake the lead. Dominic Parolin ends a Lehigh field goal drought of nearly four minutes with a jumper. Both teams are struggling tremendously to shoot right now - UVA is 0 for its last 6 shots and Lehigh is 1 for its last 8.

Lehigh 15, Virginia 17 | 5:04 1H

Reece Beekman lobs to Kadin Shedrick who finishes with a two-hand jam. This game has essentially just been a bunch of missed shots so far, as neither team can find the bottom of the basket right now. On the bright side, Virginia has 8 offensive rebounds already.

Lehigh 19, Virginia 19 | 3:20 1H

Kadin Shedrick intercepts a pass at mid-court and passes to Kihei Clark who finishes the layup in transition. Evan Taylor grabs an offensive board and scores to end a 5+ minute field goal drought for Lehigh. Reece Beekman drains a catch-and-shoot three from the left wing in response. Virginia takes a 25-21 lead into halftime. First half was not particularly good offensively for either team, with both teams shooting 33% from the field in the first half.

Halftime. Lehigh 21, Virginia 25

Both offenses get going a little bit to start the second half, with both teams finding some success in the paint. Kihei Clark with a strong drive and finish with some contact, Kadin Shedrick scores with a left hook and Armaan Franklin gets a floater in the paint to fall and UVA starts the second half with a 6-0 run. Jeameril Wilson scores back-to-back baskets, but Jayden Gardner muscles his way to the rim for two.

Lehigh 27, Virginia 35 | 14:45 2H

Reece Beekman hangs in the air for forever and gets a very tough shot to fall. UVA has hit 6 of its last 7 shots to extend its lead to 12 points and Lehigh calls a timeout.

Lehigh 27, Virginia 39 | 12:47

Coming out of the timeout, Beekman comes up with a steal and slams it home in transition. Then, Kihei Clark forces another turnover as Knostman travels near the half court line. Leads to a Kadin Shedrick hook shot. Virginia is currently on an 8-0 run.

Lehigh 27, Virginia 43 | 11:58 2H

Beekman comes up with another steal which leads to a Kihei Clark lefty layup. Armaan Franklin sinks a pull-up midrange and Kihei Clark scores on a floater. Kadin Shedrick picks up his third block and two more steals from the Cavaliers leads to layups for Beekman and Franklin as UVA goes on a 16-2 run to build a 22-point lead.

Lehigh 29, Virginia 51 | 9:22 2H

At 6-10 and 224 pounds, Igor Milicic Jr. runs a Kyle Guy-type play, sprinting off of a screen and draining a catch-and-shoot three from the left wing. Absolutely incredible. Malachi Poindexter follows that up with a three-pointer of his own on the next possession.

Lehigh 36, Virginia 61 | 3:16 2H

Tony Bennett empties the bench with three minutes remaining and Jayden Nixon, Chris McGahren, and Chase Coleman get some action to close the game.

Final. Lehigh 43, Virginia 61