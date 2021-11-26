ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Ole Miss Slogs Past Mississippi Valley State 73-58

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ONVHM_0d7eNwBf00

It wasn't always pretty, but the Rebels got the job done at home against the Delta Devils.

While most Ole Miss fans were still relishing in their Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State, the Rebel basketball team hosted Mississippi Valley State on Friday afternoon.

The Rebels trailed 38-33 at the half before pulling away to win 73-58 over the Delta Devils. Although it wasn't the best of performances, Ole Miss escaped with the win over a team that has struggled in its conference of the SWAC in recent memory.

Ole Miss went with a different starting lineup on Friday against the Delta Devils, beginning with Austin Crowley, Nysier Brooks, Ty Fagan, Luis Rodriguez and Robert Allen on the floor. Notably, Jarkel Joiner, who tied for a team-high 15 points on Friday, was absent from the lineup. Joiner tied with Brooks in points scored.

The Rebels shot 41.7 percent from the field and 30 percent from beyond the arc in the win.

Following its win over the Delta Devils, Ole Miss will play host to Rider on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

