Missing Calloway County teen found

Pennsylvania prosecutors asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to overturn a ruling that reversed Bill Cosby's conviction for sexual assault. Cosby had served more than two years of a 10-year sentence when the state's highest court tossed the conviction in June, saying it agreed with former prosecutor Bruce Castor that a promise from his office prevented Cosby from being charged in the case.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO