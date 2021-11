Bryant was not targeted over 31 snaps in Sunday's 13-10 win over Detroit. The Browns relied heavily on running back Nick Chubb, as quarterback Baker Mayfield (shoulder/knee/foot) was ineffective while playing through a number of injuries. That left few opportunities to be spread amongst the receiving corps. This was the third time in 11 games without a target for Bryant, and the fourth game without a catch. With just 18 targets through 11 contests, Bryant is well off the pace he set during his rookie 2020 season, when he was thrown to 38 times in 15 games.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO